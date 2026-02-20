Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Police Raid Following Epstein-Linked Revelations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in Sandringham over alleged misconduct in public office tied to Epstein-linked revelations, police said. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at his home in Sandringham on Thursday as part of a police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office, following renewed scrutiny over his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement that it had opened an investigation into an offence of misconduct in public office. “A man in his sixties from Norfolk has been arrested and remains in police custody,” the force said, without naming Mountbatten-Windsor directly. Norfolk Police said it was supporting the investigation.

The arrest prompted a public statement from King Charles III, who expressed his “deepest concern” about his brother’s alleged conduct and pledged full co-operation with the authorities.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the king said. “They have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

The police action took place at Mountbatten-Windsor’s residence in Sandringham, one of the royal family’s private properties. The former prince had moved there earlier this month after Buckingham Palace announced last year that his lease over the Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor Great Park was being terminated.

Thames Valley Police said last week it was assessing evidence to determine whether to launch a full investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor for misconduct in public office, following revelations concerning his conduct while serving as a special representative for UK trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. The force said it had consulted specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service as part of that assessment.

Police have also said they are examining information relating to the possible trafficking of a young woman for sex with Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010.

It was not immediately clear to which specific activities the arrest was related. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any financial or sexual wrongdoing arising from his links with Epstein and his circle. There was no immediate response on Thursday to a request for comment from his office.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with Epstein came under renewed scrutiny this year after the US Department of Justice released millions of documents related to the disgraced financier. The files included communications and other materials detailing contact between the two men.

According to the documents, Mountbatten-Windsor was at times in frequent contact with Epstein and his associates regarding both business and social engagements, often involving young women. The materials also indicated that Mountbatten-Windsor had advocated for Epstein during a 2010 state visit to the United Arab Emirates with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The documents further showed that he sought to broker an $8 billion loan between China and the United Arab Emirates before an official visit to China later that same year. They also indicated that he had shared confidential information obtained through his trade role with Epstein and his associates.

In addition, the released files included an image of Mountbatten-Windsor on all fours above a young woman.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his “prince” title by King Charles last year and had ceased working royal duties in 2019 because of his links to Epstein.

The arrest marks the first time in modern history that a member of the British royal family has been detained by police. The development comes amid a broader reassessment by British authorities of potential misconduct by public figures in connection with revelations tied to Epstein.

Earlier this month, London’s Metropolitan Police visited two properties associated with former Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson as part of an investigation into potential misconduct in public office. Mandelson has denied wrongdoing.

Graham Smith, chief executive of the anti-monarchy group Republic, said the police action against Mountbatten-Windsor followed his group’s complaint. Smith reported Mountbatten-Windsor to police this month over possible misconduct in public office.

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, when asked earlier Thursday about the allegations, said: “Nobody is above the law.”

Epstein was found dead in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex charges. He had previously been convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from an underage girl.

The investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor remains ongoing. Police have not specified the precise scope of the alleged misconduct under review or indicated when further details may be released.