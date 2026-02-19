Trump Announces $7 Billion Gaza Aid Pledges and International Troop Commitments

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Trump said Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania agreed to deploy troops for the stabilization mission, while Egypt and Jordan pledged to train police forces.

2026-02-19 22:50

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that nine countries have pledged a combined $7 billion toward a Gaza relief and reconstruction initiative, while several nations committed troops and training support for a proposed international stabilization force aimed at restoring order in the war-damaged Palestinian territory.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Trump said Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania agreed to deploy troops for the stabilization mission, while Egypt and Jordan pledged to train police forces.

Initial troop deployments are expected to focus on Rafah, a major population center where U.S. officials plan to prioritize reconstruction and humanitarian operations.

Trump also listed the countries committing reconstruction funds as Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait, in addition to Morocco and Kazakhstan.

“Every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of a new and harmonious region,” Trump said, thanking the participating nations. “The Board of Peace is showing how a better future can be built right here in this room.”

Although the pledged $7 billion represents a significant early commitment, it remains a fraction of the estimated $70 billion needed to rebuild Gaza following two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump added that the United States would pledge $10 billion to support the initiative, though details about the funding source and allocation were not specified. Any U.S. financial commitment would require congressional approval.

Meanwhile, Jasper Jeffers, a major general appointed to lead the newly formed International Stabilization Force, said planning calls for deploying approximately 12,000 police officers and 20,000 soldiers.

“With these first steps, we help bring the security that Gaza needs for a future of prosperity and enduring peace,” Jeffers said.