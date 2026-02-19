Jalawla Granted District Status Following Federal Approval

During the rule of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, Jalawla was subjected to Arabization campaigns in which Kurdish families were displaced and replaced by settlers from other parts of the country.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has officially approved the administrative elevation of Jalawla from a sub-district to a district, marking a significant development for the area’s governance and representation.

Chairman of the Diyala Provincial Council, Omar Kurawi, announced Thursday that the decision followed what he described as a “unique and months-long” effort culminating in direct authorization from the ministry, which serves as the country’s official decision-making authority on administrative classifications.

“This achievement fulfills the promise we made to the people of the sub-district earlier; we insisted on it until we saw it become a tangible reality,” Kurawi said in a statement.

Under the decision, Jalawla will now be formally incorporated into the administrative structure of Diyala Province as a recognized district. Kurawi described the move as a long-overdue legal entitlement for residents.

Located in northeastern Iraq, Jalawla—also known by its original Kurdish name Gulale—is considered one of the country’s most strategically important areas because of its geographical position and diverse population. The town lies outside the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government administration despite having a significant Kurdish presence.

Often described locally as a “small Iraq” due to its ethnic and cultural diversity, Jalawla has historically faced political and demographic pressures. During the rule of the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, Jalawla was subjected to Arabization campaigns in which Kurdish families were displaced and replaced by settlers from other parts of the country.

Officials say the new district designation is expected to strengthen administrative services, local governance, and development planning for residents, signaling a new phase in Jalawla’s institutional recognition within Iraq’s provincial framework.