E-Psûle Users Surpass 100,000 as Iraqi Islamic Bank Joins Platform

The update came as the Iraqi Islamic Bank officially joined the system, allowing customers to pay electricity bills through the platform while benefiting from promotional discounts.

2026-02-19 23:23

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced Thursday that more than 100,000 citizens are now using its e-Psûle digital payment platform, highlighting strong public uptake following the addition of a new banking partner.

The update came as the Iraqi Islamic Bank officially joined the system, allowing customers to pay electricity bills through the platform while benefiting from promotional discounts. The bank’s inclusion brings the number of strategic partners integrated with e-Psûle to seven, alongside AsiaPay, FastPay, FIB, NassWallet, ZainCash, and Cihan Bank.

Customers of Iraqi Islamic Bank can now access e-Psûle through the bank’s mobile app and online portal, simplifying transactions and supporting the region’s transition toward cashless public services.

The KRG is also offering a limited-time incentive to encourage adoption. Until March 12, household electricity subscribers who pay via e-Psûle through participating institutions will receive a 20 percent discount on electricity bills or outstanding electricity loans.

The platform was launched on February 10 by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as the government’s sole authorized digital payment gateway licensed by the Central Bank of Iraq. Officials say its continued expansion reflects rising confidence in the system and underscores the government’s broader push to modernize public services through secure, transparent digital solutions.