Trump Sets 10-Day Deadline for Iran Deal, Warns of Consequences

2026-02-19 20:50

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran must reach a “meaningful deal” with the United States within the next 10 days or face unspecified consequences, as Washington increases its military presence in the region with additional warships, fighter jets, and equipment.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of his “Board of Peace” initiative focused on stability in Gaza, Trump stressed the urgency of negotiations. “It’s proven over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran,” he said. “We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen.” He added that without progress, Washington “may have to take it a step further,” noting that developments would become clear “over the next probably 10 days.”

The statements followed a second round of Omani-mediated talks between U.S. and Iranian officials held in Geneva. Washington has sought assurances that Tehran will not develop a nuclear weapon—an allegation Iran denies—while Iranian negotiators are pushing for relief from U.S. sanctions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that there are “many reasons and arguments” that could justify a strike against Iran, adding that Tehran would be “very wise” to reach an agreement.

Tensions between the two countries have risen in recent weeks, with Trump repeatedly raising the possibility of military action, citing both Iran’s nuclear activities. Iran’s atomic energy chief responded Thursday that “no country can deprive Iran of the right” to enrich uranium.

A previous diplomatic effort collapsed last year after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iranian targets, triggering a 12-day conflict in which the United States briefly joined operations against Iranian nuclear facilities.