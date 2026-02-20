Kurdish National Council in Syria Calls for Lifting Kobani Siege Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis

KNCS called for the immediate lifting of the siege on Kobani, urging Damascus to ensure humanitarian access. The appeal follows the kidnapping and release of a Kobani family, highlighting worsening living conditions in the city.

2026-02-20 16:57

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS) has called for the immediate lifting of the siege imposed on Kobani, warning that residents are enduring extremely difficult humanitarian conditions and urgently require assistance.

In a statement issued following its regular meeting on Feb. 18, 2026, KNCS reviewed the latest political developments in Syria, the constitutional rights of Kurds in the proposed new constitution, and the broader situation in Kurdish areas.

‘Kurdish rights must be protected in the constitution’

The council discussed recent meetings between an KNCS delegation and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and President Ahmed al-Sharaa. KNCS described the meetings as positive and stressed that the national rights of the Kurdish people must be formally safeguarded in Syria’s new constitution.

The council emphasized that Kurdish rights should be officially recognized and protected within the constitutional framework.

Criticism of PYD and call for unity

In its statement, KNCS called on the Democratic Union Party (PYD) to reconsider its previous political approach and correct past mistakes. The council demanded an end to practices it described as “child recruitment” and “illegal taxation.”

KNCS further urged all Kurdish forces to build relations based on the understandings reached during the April 26, 2025 Conference and on the foundation of national interests, in order to prevent any single party from monopolizing the Kurdish decision.

Appreciation for President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region

KNCS expressed gratitude to President Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and the people of southern Kurdistan for their continued political and humanitarian support.

The council also praised the role of the Barzani Charity Foundation and other humanitarian organizations in assisting refugees and affected civilians.

KNCS underlined that the Kurdish people’s determination to defend their legitimate rights strengthens their political efforts toward a genuine partnership in Syria’s future.

Urgent appeal for Kobani

In its concluding remarks, KNCS called on the Syrian government and all relevant parties to immediately lift the siege on Kobani.

The council stressed that residents of Kobani are living under extremely harsh humanitarian conditions and urgently need assistance. It demanded the removal of all obstacles preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid in order to alleviate the suffering of the population.

The appeal comes amid mounting humanitarian strain in Kobani.

On Feb. 18, 2026, a Kurdish family of seven from Kobani was kidnapped in the Syrian city of Homs while attempting to reach Lebanon to escape difficult living conditions, war, and siege in their hometown. The armed group demanded $35,000 for their release.

According to information provided to Kurdistan24 English by Anwar Habash, the brother of the kidnapped father, the family was abducted in the Tal Kalakh area in rural Homs.

The victims included Abdullah Habash Atto, who suffers from a previous brain injury and requires daily medication, his wife Mardin Mahmoud Shukri, and their five children: Simaf, Mirva, Sharfan, Mira, and an eight-day-old infant.

Relatives reported that the family was held in a damp basement lacking basic sanitary conditions. The children suffered severe chest infections and extreme hunger, while the infant faced critical danger due to the absence of proper care, heating, and nutrition. Abdullah Habash Atto was deprived of essential medication.

On Feb. 19, 2026, the family was released after a ransom payment was delivered in Lebanon. They were received in the Wadi Khaled area and are now returning to Kobani. The infant is expected to undergo comprehensive medical examinations upon arrival.

Despite their release, relatives stated the family remains under severe psychological distress due to intimidation and psychological torture during captivity.

Local authorities in Kobani have previously warned of worsening humanitarian and health conditions, including shortages of medicine and essential supplies. Residents continue to face restrictions that compound economic hardship and drive some families to seek dangerous migration routes.