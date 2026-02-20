Iranian FM: US Has Not Demanded Permanent Halt to Uranium Enrichment

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US has not demanded a permanent halt to uranium enrichment and confirmed a draft nuclear deal will be submitted within days, stressing diplomacy is the only solution.

2026-02-20 16:25

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said US negotiators have not demanded a permanent suspension of uranium enrichment, stressing that Tehran has not offered any such halt either, as diplomatic efforts continue toward a possible agreement.

In a televised interview, Araghchi described recent talks in Geneva as constructive, saying both sides agreed on guiding principles for negotiations and requested the preparation of a draft framework for a potential deal.

“We had very good talks a few days ago in Geneva,” Araghchi said. “We were able to discuss the questions related to our nuclear program and to the US sanctions. And we agreed on a set of principles, or guiding principles, for our negotiation and how a deal can look like.”

He confirmed that a draft agreement is being prepared and could be ready within two to three days, after final confirmation by Iranian authorities, before being handed to US interlocutor Steve Witkoff. He added that further sessions may follow to negotiate the text.

No military solution

Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program cannot be resolved through force.

“There is no military solution for Iran’s nuclear program,” he said, adding that last year’s attacks on nuclear facilities and the killing of Iranian scientists failed to dismantle the program. “They couldn’t kill our nuclear program. Why? Because it is developed by ourselves, by our scientists.”

He said diplomacy remains the only viable path forward and warned that military action would lead to “disastrous consequences,” not only for Iran but potentially for the broader region and international community.

Enrichment dispute

Responding to reports that Washington is demanding a permanent suspension of uranium enrichment, Araghchi rejected the claim.

“We have not offered any suspension, and the US side has not asked for zero enrichment,” he stated.

He clarified that discussions focus on ensuring Iran’s nuclear program, including enrichment, remains peaceful in exchange for sanctions relief.

“What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran’s nuclear program, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever,” he said.

Araghchi noted that both technical and political commitments are under discussion. He confirmed that International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi participated in recent negotiations and offered technical proposals.

“There are certainly technical measures which can be taken and can ensure that Iran’s program cannot even be diverted to non-peaceful purposes,” Araghchi said, adding that similar measures were implemented in 2015.

US relations and message to Washington

Asked whether Iran considers the United States its enemy, Araghchi distinguished between the American people and US government policies.

“We don’t consider the Americans as our enemy. We consider the American government’s policies as hostile against Iran,” he said.

He argued that relations could change if hostilities cease and agreements are implemented in good faith. Referring to past negotiations, he said previous efforts did not result in a positive experience for Iran.

In a direct message to US leadership, Araghchi said: “If you talk with the Iranian people with the language of respect, we respond with the same language. But if they talk to us with the language of force, we would reciprocate with the same language.”

Timeline and negotiations

Araghchi denied the existence of any ultimatum, stating that both sides seek a “fast deal.”

“We only talked with each other how we can have a fast deal,” he said. “The only question is how to make it a fair deal, a win-win deal, an equitable deal.”

He expressed hope that those “seeking war” would not derail diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that serious text-based negotiations could begin within a week.

“A win-win deal is when US is absolutely confident that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and would remain peaceful, and for Iran sanctions are lifted,” he said.

Protest deaths and official figures

Addressing reports that 30,000 protesters were killed during unrest in Iran, Araghchi rejected the figure and provided an official account.

He said protests took place from 28 December to 7 January and were initially peaceful. However, he described events on 8, 9, and 10 January as a “very well-planned terrorist operation led from outside,” involving armed elements who attacked police and public buildings.

“The number of people who were killed in those three days are exactly 3,117,” Araghchi said. “We have published the names of all those people.”

According to him, 2,500 of the deceased were civilians considered martyrs, while 200 were police and security personnel. He also stated that 200 police officers were killed during the violence.

He confirmed that calm has prevailed in Iranian cities since 10 January.

When asked directly whether 30,000 people had been killed, Araghchi replied: “Exactly,” confirming that the official figure is 3,117.

He concluded that diplomacy remains within reach, adding that “there is no any other solution for this question.”