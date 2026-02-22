Former Iraqi PM Affirms Commitment to ‘Solid Partnerships’ with US as Support for His Candidacy Falters

Nouri al-Maliki affirmed his belief in a democratic, civil Iraq open to partnerships with the United States and Europe, as Sudani’s coalition reviews its support for his prime ministerial nomination.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, on Sunday, set out his vision for Iraq’s future, stressing the need to correct and strengthen the political process and affirming his belief in a democratic, civil Iraq open to international partnerships with the United States and Europe.

In a message published on X, Maliki wrote: “Our national responsibility toward our people and our homeland, Iraq, obliges us to strive and dedicate our expertise to correcting and strengthening the course of the political process. We believe in a democratic, civil Iraq that is open to solid international partnerships such as the United States and Europe, whose economic relations with us would lead to a transformation in expanding and deepening infrastructure, education, and the development of services and energy.”

He added: “We affirm that our identity is purely Iraqi, rooted in the will of our Iraqi people, and that our decision stems first from the interests of our people. Our hand is extended for regional and international cooperation and integration in a manner that serves the peoples of the region and the world.”

Maliki’s remarks come as Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s political coalition announced it is reviewing its support for Maliki as a candidate for Iraq’s next prime minister.

Bahaa al-Araji, head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, said on X that the coalition is reconsidering its backing of Maliki, citing opposition from key domestic factions as well as regional and international actors.

Al-Araji stated that Sudani’s initial support for Maliki was intended to end the political deadlock and proceed toward finalizing constitutional mandates, describing it as an effort to be “part of the solution rather than a party to the crisis,” and to form a government with full executive powers.

He noted, however, that the move had faced rejection from factions within the Coordination Framework, political forces across the national landscape, as well as regional and international opposition, prompting what he described as a need to re-evaluate the tools and mechanisms required to achieve the desired objective.

The debate over Maliki’s nomination has unfolded amid divisions within the Shiite-led Coordination Framework, with statements from different leaders reflecting varying positions on whether to maintain or reconsider his candidacy.

As discussions continue within the Framework, Maliki’s latest message underscores his political vision and his emphasis on strengthening Iraq’s international partnerships and internal political process.