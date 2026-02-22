Iran FM Says New Round of U.S. Talks Expected Thursday in Geneva

In an interview with CBS, Araghchi said he expects a new round of talks on Thursday in Geneva, noting that negotiators are currently “working on the elements of a deal and draft of the text.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday he believes there is still a “good chance” to resolve tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program through diplomacy, adding that negotiations could resume later this week.

In an interview with CBS, Araghchi said he expects a new round of talks on Thursday in Geneva, noting that negotiators are currently “working on the elements of a deal and draft of the text.”

“I believe that still there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game,” he said, signaling cautious optimism despite longstanding disputes.

Addressing Washington’s opposition to Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, Araghchi stressed that Tehran considers the issue a sovereign right. “As a sovereign country, we have every right to decide for ourselves,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister also warned that any military action by the United States would be viewed as aggression and would prompt retaliation. He stated that Iran would regard any response as self-defense and suggested that, in such a scenario, U.S. regional bases could become targets.

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic efforts to revive stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear activities, which have remained a central source of tension between Tehran and Washington for years.

On February 17, a high-level meeting between Iran and the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland. This was the second round of indirect talks, following the renewal of diplomatic efforts in early February.