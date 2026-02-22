Armed Intruder Shot Dead After Breaching Security Perimeter at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

Authorities said the man, believed to be in his early 20s, was spotted near the estate’s north gate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. Agents confronted him and opened fire. No law enforcement personnel were injured.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The US Secret Service said Sunday that its agents fatally shot an armed man who unlawfully entered the secured grounds of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time while Trump was in Washington. In a statement posted on X, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said agents, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, responded after the suspect crossed into a restricted area.

The shooting comes amid heightened attention to threats against Trump. Earlier this month, Ryan Routh, 59, was sentenced to life in prison for plotting to assassinate him at a Florida golf course in September 2024.

That alleged plot followed a separate assassination attempt in Pennsylvania during a campaign rally, when 20-year-old Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots, one grazing Trump’s right ear. A rally attendee was killed in that attack, and Crooks was shot dead by security forces at the scene. Authorities have said his motive remains unclear.

Officials said the latest incident remains under investigation.