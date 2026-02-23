Kirkuk Governor Says Administration Will Act Independently to Protect Citizens’ Interests

Taha stated, “We will not answer anyone; we will act according to the laws and guidelines of the city administration. We will use our power for the benefit of citizens."

12 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Rebwar Taha, governor of Kirkuk, said Monday that local authorities will operate strictly within the law and in the interests of residents, following recent tensions over disputed housing in the city’s Newroz neighborhood.

Speaking during a press conference in response to a question from Soran Kamran, a correspondent for Kurdistan24, Taha stated, “We will not answer anyone; we will act according to the laws and guidelines of the city administration. We will use our power for the benefit of citizens."

The remarks came a day after Taha announced that units of the Iraqi Army had withdrawn from the Newroz neighborhood following early-morning raids on Kurdish homes that triggered confrontations with residents.

According to the governor, soldiers entered several houses before dawn Sunday and forcibly removed occupants, prompting him to visit the area and intervene directly. After meetings with residents and military commanders, he said an agreement was reached for troops to leave and for the properties to be placed under the supervision of the Kirkuk Provincial Administration.

Taha said the houses in question are state property originally assigned to army officers under the former government. After 2003, many of those officers left, and displaced families moved in, with some later purchasing homes through legal channels. He added that one evicted family had already been returned to their residence and that all houses involved would now be administered by the governorate pending further procedures.

Residents reported that troops had entered homes around 2:00 a.m. during the pre-dawn Ramadan meal and ordered families to vacate without presenting court orders. Some alleged threats and physical force were used. By Sunday afternoon, locals said families had returned after the military’s withdrawal.

Local sources indicated the army had identified more than 120 houses it intended to reclaim in the neighborhood, and several had already been occupied by soldiers before the governor’s intervention. The situation remained tense until direct talks between Taha and military officers led to a resolution.

The dispute reflects long-standing property tensions in Kirkuk tied to historical allocation policies and unresolved administrative issues. Sunday’s developments, however, marked a temporary de-escalation after the governor’s involvement secured the return of residents and the transfer of oversight to provincial authorities.

Taha emphasized that any officer accused of misconduct would be held accountable and reiterated that the administration’s priority is to safeguard citizens’ rights while handling properties through official legal channels.