PM Barzani Discusses Government Formation with Iraqi Liberal Amarji Party Leader

11 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met Monday with Qusay Mahbouba, Secretary General of the Iraqi Liberal Amarji Party and a senior official within the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, to discuss political developments and ongoing efforts to form Iraq’s next federal government cabinet.

According to an official Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement, the meeting focused on the overall situation in Iraq and the wider region, as well as negotiations among political blocs aimed at establishing a new federal administration.

Mahbouba’s Amarji Party describes itself as a modern political movement advocating a civil, liberal approach, positioning itself as an alternative to Iraq’s traditional sectarian-based parties.

Iraq’s government-formation process has entered a critical phase following parliamentary elections held on Nov. 11, 2025. As of late February 2026, negotiations are ongoing as major political factions strive to secure a parliamentary majority and agree on key leadership positions, a process that will determine the country’s next executive leadership.