Jordan Voices Concern Over Iraq’s Maritime Filing, Reaffirms Support for Kuwait’s Sovereignty

Amman stresses adherence to international law and dialogue as tensions rise over maritime boundaries with Iraq

13 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Monday expressed deep concern over Iraq’s recent submission to the United Nations of lists of geographical coordinates and a map concerning maritime areas between Iraq and the State of Kuwait, reaffirming Amman’s unwavering support for Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In an official statement, published on X, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said it is closely monitoring the repercussions of Iraq’s filing, which relates to maritime zones shared between Iraq and Kuwait.

The ministry underscored the necessity of respecting international law, particularly the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as all relevant bilateral agreements signed between the two neighboring states.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Fuad Al-Majali, reiterated Jordan’s firm position in supporting Kuwait’s sovereignty over all its territories and maritime zones, as well as its unity and security. He emphasized that adherence to international legal frameworks and binding agreements remains essential to preserving stability and preventing further escalation.

Al-Majali also highlighted the importance of prioritizing dialogue and constructive engagement to resolve disputes, stressing that respect for state sovereignty and the principles of good neighborliness are fundamental to strengthening fraternal ties between countries in the region.

He added that resolving disagreements through peaceful means would safeguard mutual interests and contribute to broader regional security and stability.

Jordan’s statement comes amid heightened diplomatic sensitivity over maritime demarcation issues in the northern Gulf.

In a separate statement issued earlier in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it is following Iraq’s submission to the United Nations with “keen interest and profound concern,” particularly regarding what it described as encroachments affecting extensive portions of the divided submerged zone adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti divided zone.

Riyadh underscored that it shares sovereign rights over natural resources in that zone with Kuwait under agreements currently in force and grounded in the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Saudi statement further characterized the submitted coordinates as infringing upon Kuwait’s sovereignty over its maritime zones and features, including Fasht Al-Qaid and Fasht Al-Aij.

The Kingdom reiterated its categorical rejection of any claims by any party asserting rights in the divided submerged zone within the established Saudi-Kuwaiti boundaries. It also stressed the importance of Iraq’s full commitment to respecting Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, honoring bilateral and international agreements, and complying with relevant United Nations resolutions that formalized land and maritime border demarcation between Iraq and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia called for reason, wisdom, and constructive dialogue in addressing disputes, urging responsible engagement in line with international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

The coordinated emphasis by Amman and Riyadh on international legal frameworks and diplomatic resolution reflects growing regional concern that maritime disputes, if not carefully managed, could strain relations among Gulf and neighboring states at a time when broader regional stability remains fragile.

The diplomatic developments follow Kuwait’s formal summoning of Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in Kuwait to deliver an official protest memorandum on Sunday over the maritime coordinates deposited at the United Nations, which it says infringe upon its sovereign maritime territories, including Fasht al-Qaid and Fasht al-Aij.

Citing the historical trajectory of bilateral relations and the binding nature of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Kuwait urged Iraq to adhere to existing agreements and engage responsibly under international law—signaling that, despite improved ties since 2003, longstanding sensitivities over maritime demarcation and the Khor Abdullah waterway continue to cast a shadow over relations, even as both sides publicly affirm their commitment to dialogue and stability.