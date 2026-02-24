PM Barzani to Inaugurate Erbil-Gomaspan Highway Completed in Under One Year

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to inaugurate the fully completed 16-kilometer Erbil-Gomaspan highway on Tuesday, Feb. 24, marking its official opening to traffic.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday is scheduled to inaugurate the Erbil-Gomaspan highway project in a special ceremony, marking the completion of a 16-kilometer roadway designed to connect Erbil directly with the Gomaspan intersection and surrounding towns and villages.

According to project details released in conjunction with the ceremony on Tuesday, construction of the road was completed in less than one year, with the executing company confirming that work had reached 100% completion.

The project consists of a 16-kilometer highway accompanied by 8 kilometers of service roads at intersections. The main road has been designed with three lanes in each direction—two lanes designated for traffic and one emergency lane—bringing the average pavement width to 10.75 meters for each direction.

Officials stated that the new road directly links Erbil to the Gomaspan intersection and provides improved access to all villages and towns located along the route. The stated objective of the project is to facilitate movement for citizens and reduce traffic accidents that previously occurred due to the high volume of cars and trucks using the older road.

The redesign replaces the previous route’s steep inclines, declines, and irregular curves. According to the project specifications, these elements were eliminated to allow drivers to maintain a speed of 100 kilometers per hour along the entire length of the road.

Engineering details released by the executing company indicate that the roadway was constructed to withstand heavy truck traffic.

The pavement structure includes three layers of asphalt with a combined thickness of 21 centimeters. Beneath the asphalt, engineers installed two layers of crushed stone totaling 30 centimeters in thickness, as well as two layers of subbase material measuring 40 centimeters.

In addition to the main highway and service roads, the project incorporates five bridges, one underpass, and 50 box culverts of various lengths and sizes. Officials stated that these structures were included to ensure structural durability and to manage traffic flow and water drainage across the route.

All standard safety components were installed as part of the project, according to the information provided. These include a drainage system, retaining walls, guardrails, traffic signs, and road markings.

The inauguration ceremony formally marks the transition of the road from construction to operational status. The completion timeline—less than one year from the start of construction to full delivery—was confirmed by the executing company.

The Erbil-Gomaspan corridor serves as a key route linking the capital city of the Kurdistan Region with surrounding areas. Officials said the previous configuration of the road had experienced high traffic volumes, including cars and heavy trucks, contributing to accidents.

By expanding the road into a highway and introducing dedicated emergency lanes, authorities aim to improve both traffic flow and safety conditions. The additional 8 kilometers of service roads at intersections are intended to regulate vehicle entry and exit points and reduce congestion at key junctions.

Project specifications emphasize structural resilience. The layered pavement design—comprising asphalt, crushed stone, and subbase materials—was selected to ensure that the roadway can sustain the weight and frequency of heavy commercial vehicles over time.

Drainage systems and retaining walls were constructed to protect the road from environmental wear and soil movement. Guardrails were installed along appropriate sections to enhance vehicle safety.

The completion of the Erbil-Gomaspan highway adds to ongoing infrastructure projects across the Kurdistan Region aimed at expanding road networks and upgrading transport corridors.

Tuesday’s ceremony formally inaugurates the project following confirmation of full completion by the executing company. The road is going to open for public use, providing a direct and modernized link between Erbil and the Gomaspan intersection, as well as improved access to communities along the route.