Erbil-Gomaspan Highway Inaugurated; PM Barzani Highlights Local Construction Expertise

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the Erbil–Gomaspan highway project on Tuesday during a ceremony in the Kurdistan Region. The project, completed in less than a year by Hemn Group, was described by the Prime Minister as a major infrastructure development designed to improve transportation efficiency and enhance safety for the public.

Speaking at the inauguration, PM Barzani thanked the project team and construction company for implementing the road “in record time and with high quality according to international standards,” noting that it was now operational for citizens throughout the region.

He praised the engineers and workers involved, singling out Kak Amir for his role in the project’s execution. “We are very pleased and proud that in the Kurdistan Region, we now have companies capable of constructing such large-scale projects at this high level,” PM Barzani said, according to the statement.

PM Barzani described the highway as both a transportation improvement and a safety enhancement, emphasizing the importance of following traffic regulations.

“I also urge the public to adhere to traffic regulations and avoid excessive speed to protect their own lives and the lives of others,” he added.

He contrasted the new road with the previous Erbil–Gomaspan route, which he described as hazardous, and noted that the upgraded roadway reduces travel time while providing greater safety.

The Erbil–Gomaspan highway spans 16 kilometers in both directions and incorporates service roads totaling eight kilometers at key intersections, according to the statement.

Each main lane is 11 meters wide and comprises three lanes: two for regular traffic and one emergency or shoulder lane.

The road structure includes three layers of asphalt with a total thickness of 21 centimeters, supported by a 30-centimeter reinforced base layer intended to withstand heavy loads. Speed limits have been set at 100 kilometers per hour for small vehicles and 80 kilometers per hour for trucks.

PM Barzani highlighted the connectivity provided by the highway, noting that it links Erbil to Gomaspan, the Smaquli Valley, and the road to Koya and Sulaimani.

He said the route also provides a return passage through Bastora to Erbil, facilitating travel between towns and supporting regional mobility. The Prime Minister pointed to local tourist infrastructure, including the Gomaspan Dam and surrounding roads, as part of the broader benefits of the project.

According to the statement, the road was constructed using modern techniques and international standards, with a focus on both durability and public safety.

PM Barzani noted that the road is expected to provide smoother, faster, and safer travel for residents and commercial vehicles, while also improving access to nearby tourist and recreational areas. He expressed hope that favorable weather conditions in the spring would allow citizens to enjoy the natural surroundings along the route.

"I was pleased to inaugurate the Erbil-Gomaspan road today. Beyond easing traffic for local residents, it will help elevate tourism and have a direct impact on trade and the continuous development around Erbil," Barzani wrote on X.

The project reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s broader efforts to modernize the region’s transportation infrastructure and deliver services efficiently to citizens.

PM Barzani thanked the relevant ministries, the Governor, and other officials who participated in the project’s planning, supervision, and completion.

“This is a significant project that will serve the transportation needs of the citizens. At the same time, the safety of the public has been taken into account, and undoubtedly, citizens will be better protected,” he said.

Construction oversight was provided by Hemn Group, which managed the project from start to finish in less than a year.

Officials stated that the company incorporated the latest road-building methods to ensure long-term durability and compliance with international safety and engineering standards. PM Barzani emphasized that the project could serve as a model for future infrastructure developments in the Kurdistan Region.

During his address, the Prime Minister also highlighted the environmental conditions in the region, noting that recent rainfall and the approaching spring season would allow citizens to enjoy the natural beauty along the route.

He expressed optimism that the project would enhance daily life for travelers and support economic and social activity between Erbil and surrounding areas.

The inauguration of the Erbil–Gomaspan highway represents the latest milestone in the Kurdistan Regional Government’s infrastructure program, combining enhanced safety, improved mobility, and integration with existing regional transport networks.

The project provides a modern 16-kilometer dual-lane road with accompanying service lanes and reinforced foundations, designed to meet both civilian and commercial traffic requirements.

The new highway is now open to the public, providing a safer, faster, and more reliable route between Erbil and Gomaspan, while facilitating connections to surrounding towns and tourist destinations. Officials said the project is part of continued efforts to enhance infrastructure and improve services for citizens across the Kurdistan Region.

