New Dutch Defense Minister Yeşilgöz Takes Office, Pledges Stronger Armed Forces

Dilan Yeşilgöz formally assumed her duties on Monday, and her office will oversee all aspects of Dutch defense policy, military support, intelligence operations, and veterans’ affairs.

7 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Dilan Yeşilgöz officially assumed office as the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands on Monday, February 23, 2026, following a formal inauguration ceremony, officials said. Yeşilgöz, who simultaneously holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister, will oversee the country’s general defense policy, including the deployment of military forces domestically and abroad, international affairs, NATO and European Union policy, defense budgeting, intelligence and security strengthening, and veterans’ oversight.

In a message accompanying photos of the ceremony posted on the social media platform X, Yeşilgöz stated, “It is a great honor, and I will make the Netherlands stronger.” She added that, with the support of the armed forces, she intends to build “a strong and solid country whose resilience continues,” emphasizing continuity in national defense policy.

Wat een eer dat ik het stokje van @rubenbrekelmans mag overnemen. Een diepe buiging voor zijn inzet.



Hij laat een krijgsmacht achter die klaarstaat om Nederland sterker te maken.



Samen met onze krijgsmacht ga ik verder bouwen aan een land dat stevig op eigen benen staat. pic.twitter.com/MG3bcaTevU — Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius (@DefensieMin) February 23, 2026

Yeşilgöz was born on June 18, 1977, in Ankara, Türkiye, to a Kurdish family from Dersim in Northern Kurdistan [Türkiye]. Her appointment to the Dutch cabinet marks her ascension to one of the nation’s top executive roles, placing her at the center of both domestic and international security strategy.

The responsibilities of the Dutch Minister of Defense include overseeing the country’s military operations at home and abroad, directing the armed forces’ engagement with NATO and the European Union, providing support for international partners such as Ukraine, managing the defense budget, enhancing intelligence and security capabilities, and guiding the development and modernization of the Netherlands’ military forces, the statement noted.

Prior to assuming her current role, Yeşilgöz served in a series of government and legislative positions. From January 10, 2022, to July 2, 2024, she held the office of Minister of Justice and Security in the fourth cabinet led by Mark Rutte, during which she oversaw law enforcement, public safety, and security policy. Before that, from May 25, 2021, to January 10, 2022, she served as State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy in the third Rutte cabinet.

Yeşilgöz also has extensive legislative experience. She was a member of the Dutch Parliament from March 23, 2017, to September 3, 2021, where she contributed to committees covering Media and Communication, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Climate and Energy, and Security. From July 2, 2024, to February 23, 2026, she was the leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in Parliament.

Earlier in her career, she served in municipal roles in Amsterdam, including membership on the council overseeing poverty and sports policy, and as an advisor on healthcare for the city council. She also worked as a staff member at the Scientific Bureau for Research and Statistics in Amersfoort from 2004 to 2006.

Yeşilgöz’s connection to the Kurdistan Region has been highlighted in prior engagements.

On May 18, 2022, while serving as Minister of Justice and Security, she visited Erbil and met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. The meeting included discussions on bilateral cooperation and underscored ongoing diplomatic ties.

In a separate message on X, Prime Minister Barzani extended congratulations to Yeşilgöz on her dual appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, stating, “We value our relations with the Netherlands and look forward to our continued cooperation.”

I warmly congratulate @DilanYesilgoz on assuming the role of Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the Netherlands. We value our relations with the Netherlands and look forward to our continued cooperation. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 9, 2026

The inauguration ceremony, officials said, included formal proceedings typical of cabinet appointments, underscoring the responsibilities associated with overseeing the Dutch armed forces and coordinating with international partners.

Yeşilgöz’s role involves both strategic leadership of military forces and the administrative oversight of defense policy implementation, including finance, planning, and the integration of veterans’ and intelligence services.

The Minister of Defense’s office is central to the Netherlands’ engagement with NATO, the European Union, and allied nations.

Yeşilgöz’s responsibilities extend to supporting the Dutch military contribution abroad, including ongoing operations in Europe and support for international security partners, the statement noted. This includes providing guidance for force readiness, capability development, and long-term defense planning.

Yeşilgöz’s career trajectory reflects extensive experience across legislative, executive, and advisory roles, combining local governance, parliamentary leadership, and ministerial oversight.

Officials emphasized that her background provides both policy expertise and operational knowledge necessary to guide the Netherlands’ defense strategy amid evolving regional and international security challenges.

Her inauguration marks a formal transfer of responsibilities and signals the continuation of Dutch defense and security policy under her leadership.

According to officials, Yeşilgöz intends to prioritize strengthening the armed forces and ensuring continuity in defense readiness while supporting international cooperation and NATO commitments.

The official assumption of office by Dilan Yeşilgöz establishes her as the chief executive authority over the Netherlands’ defense apparatus, with broad oversight over military deployment, strategic planning, and policy execution. She now leads both domestic defense initiatives and the country’s contribution to international security operations.