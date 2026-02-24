KRG Has Completed Nearly $783.7 million in Road Projects Under Ninth Cabinet

“Our ministry has placed significant emphasis on the road sector within the agenda of the ninth cabinet. From the beginning of this cabinet until the end of 2025, more than 750 various road projects have been completed,” he stated.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Agreen Abdullah, Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), announced on Tuesday that road projects worth 1.027 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately 783.7 million US dollars) have been implemented under the KRG’s ninth cabinet.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Abdullah said the ministry has made the road sector a central priority during the current cabinet’s term.

“Our ministry has placed significant emphasis on the road sector within the agenda of the ninth cabinet. From the beginning of this cabinet until the end of 2025, more than 750 various road projects have been completed,” he stated.

According to Abdullah, projects valued at 1.027 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately 783.7 million US dollars) are now fully operational and serving citizens across the Kurdistan Region. These projects cover a total of 2,799 kilometers of roads.

He noted that the large-scale investment reflects the government’s broader strategy to modernize infrastructure, strengthen regional connectivity, and improve traffic safety standards.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday inaugurated the Erbil–Gomaspan highway, one of the major infrastructure projects completed during the ninth cabinet.

The 16-kilometer dual carriageway, completed in less than a year, is designed to enhance transportation efficiency and public safety. Built according to international standards, the highway includes three lanes in each direction—two for traffic and one emergency lane—along with reinforced asphalt layers to withstand heavy loads.

Officials say the road improves connectivity between Erbil, Gomaspan, the Smaquli Valley, and routes leading to Koya and Sulaimani, while also facilitating access to nearby tourist and recreational areas.

Read More: Erbil-Gomaspan Highway Inaugurated; PM Barzani Highlights Local Construction Expertise

Abdullah’s remarks underscore the scale of infrastructure expansion undertaken by the Ministry of Construction and Housing, with road development remaining a key pillar of the KRG’s public service and economic agenda.