New Erbil Intersection to Slash Travel Times from Hours to Minutes, Officials Say

Erbil’s strategic Kasnazan Intersection is set for early completion, linking key highways, easing congestion, and advancing the Kurdistan Region’s broader road modernization plan.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - With the rainy season subsiding, engineering and technical teams have resumed accelerated work to complete the strategic Kasnazan Intersection in Erbil, bringing the project closer to full delivery ahead of schedule.

Although rainfall caused minor delays to the initial timeline - which aimed to complete most phases before Eid al-Fitr - intensified working hours are expected to ensure the project’s full completion by the end of May, earlier than the previously set final deadline.

The Kasnazan Intersection will serve as a critical traffic artery linking the Erbil–Koya highway with the dual carriageway of Erbil-Gomaspan. The interchange is designed to ensure smooth vehicle flow in all directions without requiring stops.

Advanced engineering design

According to project manager, engineer Kefi Hussein, the intersection incorporates a modern design featuring an overpass that connects right and left lanes to facilitate U-turns, alongside an underpass allowing uninterrupted traffic movement along the main Erbil-Gomaspan and Erbil-Koya routes.

The development forms part of a broader plan announced by the Kurdistan Regional Government over the past two years, which includes three strategic road projects in the area.

The Erbil–Gomaspan dual carriageway, executed by Hemn Group, has already been completed and connects to Erbil’s city center via the new intersection.

Work is ongoing in parallel on the Erbil-Koya dual carriageway, aimed at boosting commercial and tourism activity while improving traveler safety.

Public relief: From hours of delay to minutes

The transformation in infrastructure has quickly improved conditions for residents who endured years of traffic accidents and severe congestion.

Abdulkhaliq Khidr, who has used the road for 15 years, recalled frequent tragic accidents along the route, saying the current level of development marks a dramatic difference.

Another citizen, Zana Ghwas, noted that travel time to Erbil previously averaged 40 minutes on normal days and could extend up to six hours during peak periods such as Nowruz holidays. He said the new road has reduced the journey to approximately 10 minutes.

Religious figure Rasul Sheikh Mamondi also praised the efforts behind the project, describing it as work that protects lives and enhances the city’s entrances.

Upon inauguration, the Kasnazan Intersection is expected to become one of the most advanced and modern interchanges in the Kurdistan Region, adding an aesthetic and civilizational touch to the capital’s entrance while reflecting the capability of local companies to deliver major projects to international standards within record timeframes.

Hoshmand Sadiq Kurdistan24 correspondent in Erbil contributed to this Report by