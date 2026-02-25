Iranian FM Heads to Geneva for Third Round of Iran–US Nuclear Talks

The upcoming talks follow two previous rounds of discussions mediated by Oman, aimed at reviving diplomacy and reaching a potential agreement on Tehran’s nuclear activities.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Tehran for Geneva on Wednesday ahead of a third round of negotiations with the United States over Iran’s nuclear program, according to Iranian state television.

The upcoming talks follow two previous rounds of discussions mediated by Oman, aimed at reviving diplomacy and reaching a potential agreement on Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Washington has repeatedly called for Iran to halt all uranium enrichment, while also raising concerns over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and its support for armed groups in the region. Iranian officials have rejected those additional demands, maintaining that their missile capabilities and regional policies are non-negotiable.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran would never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, accusing Tehran’s leadership of once again pursuing what he described as “sinister nuclear ambitions.”

Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes and that it has the right to civilian nuclear technology under international law.

The renewed diplomatic push comes amid heightened regional tensions. In recent weeks, the United States has deployed significant naval assets to the Middle East, while Iran has carried out multiple rounds of military drills, including exercises in the country’s south and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Geneva talks are expected to test whether both sides can narrow their differences and move toward a broader agreement after years of strained relations.