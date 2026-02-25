US Special Envoy Thomas Barrack Meets Syrian Foreign Minister in Damascus for Talks on Cooperation, Investment, and SDF Integration

U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani discussed SDF integration, oil-sector investment by American companies, anti-ISIS cooperation, and steps toward reopening Syria’s embassy in Washington.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Thomas Barrack, the U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, and Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, held a lengthy and “constructive” meeting in Damascus on Wednesday, to discuss a new phase of cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry, the talks covered a package of strategic files aimed at laying the groundwork for renewed bilateral engagement.

Both sides stressed their full commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and the sovereignty of the state over its entire geography.

The meeting reviewed practical steps taken regarding the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syrian state institutions, as part of broader state consolidation efforts.

Chemical weapons file and anti-ISIS cooperation

The two officials also discussed launching the work of an international committee led by Syria to ensure transparency in the destruction of chemical weapons under full national supervision.

In addition, they emphasized the importance of supporting Syria’s efforts in combating ISIS and activating its role as a key partner in regional security.

U.S. investment in oil and energy sector

Barrack confirmed the interest of major American companies in contributing to Syria’s economic revival, particularly in the oil and energy sectors.

He signaled what was described as a “green light” for U.S. firms to explore investment opportunities, opening the door for international expertise to participate in rebuilding key economic sectors.

The two sides also discussed the logistical and political arrangements necessary to reactivate the Syrian Embassy in Washington, aiming to safeguard the interests of both peoples and strengthen official diplomatic channels between the two countries.

The meeting reflects a potential shift toward structured engagement between Damascus and Washington, with economic recovery, security cooperation, and institutional integration emerging as central pillars of the evolving dialogue.