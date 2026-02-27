Iran Urges Flexibility as Nuclear Talks with U.S. Show Signs of Progress

In a phone conversation with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi emphasized that reaching an agreement requires “seriousness and realism from the other side,” warning against miscalculations that could hinder diplomatic efforts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that continued progress in nuclear negotiations with the United States will depend on what he described as a realistic approach and the avoidance of “excessive demands,” following the latest round of talks held in Geneva.

In a phone conversation with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi emphasized that reaching an agreement requires “seriousness and realism from the other side,” warning against miscalculations that could hinder diplomatic efforts. He did not specify which demands he was referring to.

The remarks come after Iran and the United States concluded their third round of indirect, Oman-mediated nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, part of ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and prevent military escalation amid increased U.S. military deployments in the region.

Washington has repeatedly raised concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile program and uranium enrichment activities. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week that Iran has developed missiles capable of threatening Europe and U.S. overseas bases, adding that Tehran is working toward longer-range capabilities.

Iran has consistently maintained that its missile program is purely defensive and has ruled out abandoning uranium enrichment, insisting its nuclear activities are intended solely for peaceful purposes.

Despite ongoing disagreements, both Iran and Oman reported progress following the Geneva discussions. Technical teams are scheduled to meet Monday at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna to continue detailed consultations ahead of a fourth round of talks expected next week.

Diplomatic observers view the continuation of negotiations and planned technical discussions as a sign that both sides remain committed to pursuing a negotiated solution through dialogue.