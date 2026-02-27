KCK’s Mustafa Karasu Says Türkiye Has Not Taken Serious Steps One Year After Öcalan Peace Call

A KCK official said Türkiye has taken no substantive steps toward peace one year after Abdullah Öcalan’s call, despite the PKK’s dissolution and end to armed struggle.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior member of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) said that Türkiye has not taken serious steps toward advancing the peace process one year after Abdullah Öcalan’s call for peace and a democratic society, despite the dissolution of the PKK and its halt to armed struggle.

Mustafa Karasu, a member of the KCK Council, made the remarks in a media interview, recalling that following Öcalan’s “Call for Peace and a Democratic Society” announced on Feb. 27, 2025, the PKK dissolved itself and ended its armed campaign. Karasu stated that despite these developments, the Turkish state has not taken the necessary and serious measures required for the process to move forward.

According to Karasu, progress in the process requires that Öcalan be allowed to work freely and establish direct contact with the public, political parties, and society. He said that enabling such engagement is essential for the continuation of dialogue.

The comments come on the one-year anniversary of Öcalan’s peace call. Öcalan is scheduled to release a new message to mark the occasion, according to reports.

The current peace initiative traces back to Nov. 26, 2024, when Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli launched a peace initiative. On Dec. 28, 2024, a delegation from the DEM Party, consisting of Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder, met with Öcalan at Imrali Prison.

Following those meetings, Öcalan issued a message calling on the PKK to dissolve itself and convene a congress.

In his message, he stated: “Strengthening Turkish-Kurdish brotherhood is not only a historical responsibility but a vital and urgent decisive issue for all peoples. To bolster this process, it is essential for all political circles in Türkiye to think beyond narrow, short-term calculations, take initiative, take constructive steps, and participate positively.”

On March 1, 2025, a ceasefire was declared, establishing what was described as a basis for dialogue. Between May 5 and 7, 2025, the PKK held its 12th Congress. On May 12, 2025, it announced the outcomes of that congress, including its organizational self-dissolution and the conclusion of its armed struggle.

In July 2025, as part of what was described as a goodwill gesture within the disarmament process, a group of 30 individuals led by KCK Co-chair Bese Hozat burned their weapons during a ceremony held in front of Jasana Cave in the Dukan district, in Sulaimani.

The event was presented as a public step demonstrating the implementation of the decisions taken at the congress.

Karasu stated that despite these measures, the authorities have not taken sufficient legal and political steps to consolidate the process. He said that for the initiative not to end fruitlessly like previous peace efforts, clearer and more decisive legal measures are required.

He also criticized a report prepared by a parliamentary commission addressing the Kurdish issue, saying it contained numerous deficiencies. Karasu stated that the use of the term “terrorism” instead of “the Kurdish issue” was incorrect and that the nature of the matter should be presented clearly.

According to Karasu, the implementation of rulings issued by the European Court of Human Rights is necessary. He also called for an end to the appointment of trustees, known as kayyums, and for paving the way for democratic political activity.

Karasu further emphasized the need for guarantees that members of the PKK who have laid down their arms would be able to engage in democratic political activities upon returning to Türkiye. He said such assurances are essential to ensure that those who participated in the disarmament process can take part in civilian political life.

The anniversary of Öcalan’s call has renewed attention to the sequence of developments that followed his initial message.

After three meetings with the DEM Party delegation at Imrali, Öcalan formally requested that the PKK dissolve itself and convene a congress. The congress was subsequently held in May 2025, culminating in the announcement of the organization’s dissolution.

In his earlier message, Öcalan also stated that throughout a history spanning thousands of years, Turks and Kurds have deemed it necessary to remain in a voluntary alliance for their survival and protection against hegemonic powers.

The ceasefire declared on March 1, 2025, was presented as laying the groundwork for dialogue. The subsequent congress and disarmament steps were framed as implementing the decisions called for in Öcalan’s message.

Karasu’s remarks indicate that, in his view, the steps taken by the PKK and KCK structures have not been matched by reciprocal measures from the state. He argued that advancing the process requires structural legal changes and institutional guarantees.

The parliamentary commission report referenced by Karasu was prepared to address the Kurdish issue within a legislative framework. He said that its terminology and framing did not adequately reflect the nature of the issue and that it contained significant shortcomings.

Karasu maintained that unless comprehensive legal steps are undertaken, the current initiative risks following the trajectory of earlier peace processes that did not reach a conclusive settlement.

Öcalan’s anticipated message on the anniversary of his 2025 call is expected to address the current state of the process. The earlier call led to a ceasefire, the PKK’s 12th Congress, a formal declaration of dissolution, and a symbolic weapons-burning ceremony in July 2025.

One year after the initial appeal for peace and a democratic society, Karasu stated that meaningful progress depends on legal reforms, implementation of court rulings, and guarantees for political participation by those who have laid down arms.