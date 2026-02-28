Trump Announces Major Combat Operations Against Iran, Declares US Will ‘Destroy Their Missiles’

President Trump announced a massive military operation against Iran, stating the goal is to eliminate nuclear and missile threats by destroying its military industries, while warning Iranians to shelter in place as "bombs will be dropping everywhere."

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday, that the United States has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, declaring the start of what he described as “major combat operations.”

In a video message posted on Truth Social, Trump said the objective of the operation is “to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” which he described as “a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

He stated that Iran’s actions directly endanger “the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” and accused Tehran of waging decades of violence against American interests.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder,” Trump said, referencing the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis in Tehran, the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut that killed 241 American military personnel, the 2000 USS Cole attack, and attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

Trump further accused Iran of arming and funding militias across Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, and said Iran’s proxy Hamas carried out the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, which he said killed more than 1,000 people, including 46 Americans.

He reiterated that it has long been U.S. policy under his administration that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon,” repeating, “They can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump referenced what he called “Operation Midnight Hammer” last June, stating that U.S. forces “obliterated the regime's nuclear program at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan,” and said Iran later attempted to rebuild its nuclear and long-range missile programs.

“For these reasons, the United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests,” he said.

Trump declared that U.S. forces would “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” “annihilate their navy,” and ensure that regional proxy groups can no longer destabilize the Middle East or attack American forces.

He acknowledged the possibility of American casualties, stating that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost,” but described the mission as “noble” and necessary for future generations.

Addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces, and police in Iran, Trump said they must lay down their weapons and would receive “complete immunity,” or “face certain death.”

In a direct message to the Iranian public, he urged them to “stay sheltered” and not leave their homes, warning that “bombs will be dropping everywhere.” He told Iranians that “the hour of your freedom is at hand,” and encouraged them to take control of their government once operations conclude.

“America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force,” he said. “This is the moment for action.”

Regional Escalation and Retaliation Warnings

The announcement comes amid confirmed U.S. strikes on Iranian targets, with American officials indicating widespread attacks on military sites as Israel conducts simultaneous operations.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is preparing for retaliation and that the response will be “crushing.”

Reuters also reported that the U.S. Embassy in Qatar has implemented shelter-in-place measures for all employees and advised American citizens to follow the same precautions until further notice.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported explosions in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

An Israeli official told N12 that preparations are underway for four days of intense joint strikes, adding that Tehran “will not look the same the day after.” The Israeli public broadcaster reported that the strikes are targeting the Iranian regime and military sites.

The developments follow Israel’s earlier announcement of preemptive strikes on Iran, which triggered multiple explosions in Tehran and led to widespread airspace closures.

Reuters, citing Israel’s Defense Ministry, said Israel launched a preemptive strike targeting official, missile, and security sites. Israel’s Army Radio reported a second wave of airstrikes.

Channel 12 reported that dozens of targets in Iran were struck. An Israeli official told Yedioth Ahronoth that there had been numerous assassinations and that “every missile has a target.”

Israel’s defense minister declared a “special state” across the country under the Civil Defense Law, effective for 48 hours beginning at 10:08 on Feb. 28, 2026, citing a high probability of attacks on civilians.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location outside Tehran.

Airspace across the region has been affected. Channel 12 reported Israel’s airspace closure, while Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization spokesperson Majid Akhavan said the country’s entire airspace has been closed until further notice under a NOTAM.

In Iraq, the Ministry of Transport said it is clearing airspace in preparation for closure. Ahmed Hoshyar, Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that flights have been suspended and that Iraqi airspace has been fully closed. A warning siren was also heard inside the Erbil consulate compound.

Iranian authorities circulated emergency guidance advising civilians to move away from explosion sites, seek safe shelter, assist the injured, contact emergency services (115, 112, 110), and warn others.

The unfolding developments mark a dramatic escalation, with Washington and Tel Aviv signaling sustained operations while Tehran vows a forceful response, and governments across the region implement emergency security measures.