Netanyahu Announces Joint Israel-U.S. Military Campaign: "Operation Lion's Roar" to Eliminate Iranian Threat

Netanyahu announced a joint Israeli-U.S. military campaign, "Operation Lion's Roar," to eliminate the Iranian regime's threat by striking IRGC and missile sites, urging Iranians to "cast off the yoke" of their leaders.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday that Israel and the United States have launched a joint military campaign against Iran, declaring that the two allies are acting to eliminate what he described as the Iranian regime’s threat “from its roots.”

In a video message posted on X on Saturday, Netanyahu said, “A short while ago, Israel and the United States launched a joint campaign: Operation Lion’s Roar (Mivtza Sha'agat Ha'Ari). The goal of this operation is to put an end to the threat posed by the Ayatollah regime in Iran.”

“At this very hour,” he stated, “the IDF is striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij targets. Together with the United States military, we are striking ballistic missile sites that threaten both Israel and U.S. forces.” He added that the operation “will continue as long as necessary.”

Netanyahu accused the Iranian leadership of decades of hostility, saying that for 47 years the regime has chanted “Death to Israel, Death to America,” suppressed its own citizens, and spread what he called a global terror network. He asserted that Tehran invested immense resources in developing nuclear weapons and tens of thousands of missiles intended to “wipe Israel off the map,” while arming proxy groups in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Judea and Samaria.

He further alleged that last month Iranian authorities carried out a mass killing of their own citizens during protests, claiming thousands were killed and tens of thousands imprisoned, tortured, or humiliated for seeking “liberty and dignity.”

Referring to previous Israeli operations, including the “War of Revival” (Milchemet HaTkuma) and Operation “Nation Like a Lion” (Am Kelavi), Netanyahu said Israel had already dealt what he described as a severe blow to Iran and its proxies. However, he warned that Tehran had attempted in recent months to rebuild its nuclear and missile capabilities underground to shield them from attack.

“If we do not stop them now, they will become immune,” he said, accusing Iran of using negotiations with the United States to buy time. “The United States did not buy their lies, and we will not sit idly by while the shadow of annihilation hovers over us.”

Netanyahu said Operation Lion’s Roar is being conducted “in full coordination with our friends in the United States, under the courageous leadership of President Trump,” and described it as more powerful than previous campaigns. He said the joint effort aims not only to remove nuclear and missile threats but also to create conditions enabling the Iranian people to “cast off the yoke of this murderous regime.”

Addressing the Iranian public and the Iranian Army (Artesh), Netanyahu said, “You are not our enemies, and we are not your enemies. We have a common enemy: the murderous sect of the Ayatollahs.” He urged members of Iran’s security forces to lay down their weapons, saying that those who do so would “secure their safety and secure their future.”

He also directly addressed Iran’s diverse population, including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baluchis, and Arabs, calling on them to “establish a new and free Iran” and take their destiny into their own hands.

Netanyahu thanked President Trump, the American people, and the U.S. military, calling Trump “a determined leader of the free world.” He saluted Israel’s defense and intelligence bodies, including the IDF, Air Force, Intelligence Directorate, Mossad, Shin Bet, and rescue forces, urging Israeli citizens to strictly follow Home Front Command directives.

He warned that challenging days lie ahead and acknowledged that military action carries risk, but argued that inaction would pose a greater danger, citing the prospect of a nuclear-armed Iran equipped with tens of thousands of ballistic missiles.

The announcement came after Iran launched dozens of missiles toward northern Israel, triggering air raid sirens across wide areas of the country. The Israeli military said defense systems were activated to intercept the incoming threats, while the Home Front Command instructed residents in affected regions to immediately enter shelters.

Iranian media reported that 30 missiles were fired toward northern Israel.

The escalation follows President Trump’s earlier announcement that the United States had begun “major combat operations” against Iran. In a video message on Truth Social, Trump said the objective was to eliminate imminent threats from the Iranian regime and reiterated that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon.”

He referenced what he called “Operation Midnight Hammer” last June, claiming U.S. forces had destroyed key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, and vowed to destroy Iran’s missile industry and naval capabilities while preventing Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear program.

Regional repercussions have been swift. An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is preparing a “crushing” retaliation. Iran’s Fars News Agency reported explosions in Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah. An Israeli official told N12 that preparations are underway for four days of intense joint strikes, while Israel’s public broadcaster reported that regime and military sites are being targeted.

Reuters, citing Israel’s Defense Ministry, said Israel launched preemptive strikes targeting official, missile, and security sites, and Israel’s Army Radio reported a second wave of airstrikes. Channel 12 reported that dozens of targets were struck, while an Israeli official told Yedioth Ahronoth that numerous assassinations had taken place and that “every missile has a target.”

Israel’s defense minister declared a “special state” across the country under the Civil Defense Law for 48 hours beginning at 10:08 a.m. on Feb. 28, citing a high probability of attacks on civilians.

Airspace closures have followed across the region. Israeli airspace has been shut, and Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization spokesperson Majid Akhavan announced the closure of the country’s entire airspace until further notice under a NOTAM.

In Iraq, the Ministry of Transport said it is clearing airspace in preparation for closure. Ahmed Hoshyar, Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that flights have been suspended and Iraqi airspace fully closed. A warning siren was also heard inside the Erbil consulate compound.

The financial impact was immediate in the Kurdistan Region. Following the Israeli strikes on Iran, the U.S. dollar surged sharply against the Iraqi dinar. Kaif Khoshnaw, spokesperson for the Erbil Dollar Sellers Syndicate, told Kurdistan24 that as soon as the Israeli attack began, the price of $100 rose to 156,300 Iraqi dinars.

An Iranian official also told Reuters that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location outside Tehran. Iranian authorities circulated emergency guidance advising civilians to move away from explosion sites, seek safe shelter, assist the injured, contact emergency services, and warn others.

The developments mark a dramatic intensification of the Israel-Iran confrontation, now unfolding in open coordination with the United States, as both sides signal further military action and governments across the region implement emergency security measures.