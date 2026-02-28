Trump, National Security Team Monitor U.S.-Israel Offensive, White House Says

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: President and Security Team “Closely” Following Escalation; Israel Launches “Unprecedented” Operation

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump and his top aides are closely monitoring developments in Iran from Mar-a-Lago, after the United States and Israel on Saturday started launching coordinated air and missile strikes on multiple Iranian targets. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X on Saturday that Trump “monitored the situation overnight” and that he and his national security team would continue to track the crisis throughout the day.

President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar a Lago alongside members of his national security team. The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone.



Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the gang of eight to provide congressional… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 28, 2026

The offensive, dubbed “Operation Roaring Lion” by Israel, targeted key Iranian military infrastructure amid long-standing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs. Explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, as emergency alerts and airspace closures were imposed.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Israel’s military chief, described the operation as “significant, decisive and unprecedented,” aimed at dismantling the capabilities of the “Iranian terrorist regime.” He said Israel had monitored developments since a 12-day war in June 2025 that previously targeted Iran’s nuclear research and ballistic programs.

“Despite the significant damage it sustained, the radical Iranian terrorist regime has not abandoned its vision or hostile intentions to destroy Israel,” Zamir said, adding that Iran had “restored and accelerated” ballistic missile production while continuing to advance nuclear weapons research. He also warned that Israel faces difficult tests ahead and must remain vigilant.

The U.S. framed the strikes as necessary to eliminate imminent threats posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, while urging Iranians to rise against their leadership. Israel justified its actions as a response to existential security threats.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory and U.S. military bases across the Gulf, including Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait, prompting civil defense alerts and active air defenses in multiple countries.

Saturday’s escalation comes after years of deteriorating relations, failed nuclear negotiations, and the 12-day war in June 2025, which weakened Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities. Analysts warn that the confrontation marks one of the most serious escalations in Middle Eastern hostilities in decades.