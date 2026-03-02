Iran Claims Major Strikes on US Naval Assets and Gulf Bases in Ongoing War

Tehran says missiles and drones targeted aircraft carrier, regional bases, and oil tankers as conflict enters new phase

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran on Monday announced a new wave of attacks against American and allied targets, as the expanding US-Israel war against the Islamic Republic entered its third day.

In a statement, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the seventh and eighth phases of “Operation True Promise 4” were carried out on Monday, targeting what he described as “American-Zionist objectives” through successive missile launches and large-scale drone deployments.

According to Zolfaqari, the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was attacked by four cruise missiles. He claimed that following the attack, the vessel withdrew from its operational position and headed toward the southeastern Indian Ocean.

The Iranian statement further asserted that the US Ali Al-Salem naval facility in Kuwait was completely disabled in recent strikes, while three American maritime infrastructure installations identified as “Mohammad Ahmadi” in Kuwait were also destroyed.

In Bahrain, he said a US naval base in Salman Port was hit by four drones, causing significant damage to command and logistical centers.

Tehran also claimed that three oil tankers described as violating US and British interests in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz were targeted by missile fire and were currently ablaze. Additionally, he said US troop positions in Bahrain were struck by two ballistic missiles, and other American bases in the region were subjected to successive attacks.

Zolfaqari stated that the operations have so far resulted in 560 American soldiers killed or wounded — a figure that has not been independently verified. US authorities have not confirmed the claims, and there has been no immediate public response from Washington or London regarding the reported scale of the damage.

Earlier, elite air units of the IRGC also reportedly carried out multi-phase bombardments against US bases in Gulf countries and in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The latest escalation follows the outbreak of open hostilities on Saturday, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated air and missile strikes on Iranian territory, targeting senior leadership figures, strategic facilities, and military infrastructure.

Tehran has since vowed retaliation, framing its operations as defensive measures against what it calls "a joint American-Israeli aggression." The rapidly widening conflict has disrupted maritime traffic in the Gulf, heightened tensions across neighboring states, and raised concerns among international observers about the risk of a prolonged regional war with global economic and security consequences.