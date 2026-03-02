Kurdistan PM Barzani, Mazloum Abdi Discuss Regional Developments in Phone Call

Leaders stress the importance of stability and security amid ongoing regional tensions

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone conversation on Monday with Mazloum Abdi, Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), during which the two sides reviewed the general situation in the Kurdistan Region and the broader regional developments.

According to official information, the discussion focused on the latest political and security dynamics, as well as the complexities and emerging challenges facing the region. Both leaders exchanged views on the evolving landscape and its potential implications for stability.

The call underscored the necessity of safeguarding security, peace, and stability in the Kurdistan Region and across the wider area. The two sides emphasized coordinated efforts to prevent escalation and to preserve hard-won gains in security amid continued regional volatility.

The conversation comes at a time when the Middle East is witnessing heightened tensions and shifting geopolitical alignments, prompting regional actors to intensify consultations aimed at maintaining calm and preventing further instability.