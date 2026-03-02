Macron Warns Iran War Could Spill into Europe, Announces Expansion of France’s Nuclear Deterrence

“The conflict brings and will continue to bring instability and a possible conflagration to our borders, with Iran’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities still intact,” Macron said.

40 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday warned that the escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel could threaten European security, as he unveiled a new strategy to strengthen France’s nuclear deterrence.

Speaking from France’s Île Longue nuclear submarine base, Macron said the war, which began over the weekend, risks spreading instability beyond the Middle East and closer to Europe’s borders.

“The conflict brings and will continue to bring instability and a possible conflagration to our borders, with Iran’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities still intact,” Macron said.

His remarks followed U.S. and Israeli military strikes against Iran, a campaign European leaders fear could further destabilize the region and increase global security risks.

Macron announced an update to France’s nuclear doctrine amid rising geopolitical tensions, including Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and growing uncertainty among NATO allies about long-term U.S. security commitments.

“We must strengthen our nuclear deterrent in the face of multiple threats, and we must consider our deterrence strategy deep within the European continent, with full respect for our sovereignty,” he said.

The French president outlined plans for the gradual implementation of what he described as an “advanced deterrence” strategy aimed at reinforcing Europe’s defensive posture.

As part of the new policy, Macron confirmed he had ordered an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in France’s arsenal, describing modernization as essential to maintaining credible deterrence.

“An upgrade of our arsenal is essential,” he added.

France possesses the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal, estimated at around 290 warheads.

Macron also said eight European countries — including Germany, Britain, and Poland — have agreed to participate in the proposed advanced deterrence framework, signaling deeper European cooperation on defense as tensions linked to Iran and broader global conflicts intensify.

The announcement reflects growing concern among European leaders that conflicts in the Middle East could have direct consequences for Europe’s security and strategic stability.