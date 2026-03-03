Christian Alliance Condemns Targeting of Peshmerga and Civilian Areas as "Dangerous Violation" of Iraq's Sovereignty

The Christian Alliance condemned attacks targeting Peshmerga forces and civilian areas in the Kurdistan Region, calling them a dangerous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and urging Baghdad to uphold constitutional responsibilities.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Political Council of the Christian Alliance issued a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, condemning recent security developments in the region and denouncing attacks and bombardments that have targeted civilian areas in the Kurdistan Region and Peshmerga forces.

In its statement, the Christian Alliance firmly condemned any aggression that endangers security forces or threatens civilian safety, warning of the serious consequences of undermining stability.

The statement emphasized that the Peshmerga forces, as a constitutionally recognized component within Iraq’s national defense system, have played a significant role in combating terrorism and protecting diverse communities. Any attack against them, it said, constitutes an assault on national security and a disruption of the stability achieved through great sacrifice.

The Alliance further stressed that targeting civilian areas, under any pretext, represents a clear violation of international humanitarian law and a deviation from moral values.

In another section of the statement, the Christian Alliance called on the Iraqi federal government to fully implement its constitutional responsibilities in protecting all citizens without discrimination. It asserted that restricting weapons exclusively to state authority and organizing armed forces within the constitutional framework remain the only path toward building a strong and just state capable of preventing chaos.

Addressing the broader regional situation, the Alliance urged that Iraq must not become an arena for settling regional and international conflicts. It underscored that national wisdom requires resorting to dialogue rather than the logic of arms, and that the interests of the Iraqi people must stand above any external confrontation that does not serve the will of the people.

Invoking Christian teachings, the statement reaffirmed a message of peace, declaring: “We call for the triumph of good over evil.” It added that true strength lies in forgiveness, moral courage, and speaking the truth, not in drawing swords or resorting to violence.

The Political Council of the Christian Alliance expressed hope that this difficult phase would become a turning point toward stronger coexistence and a federal system grounded in democracy and comprehensive adherence to the constitution. It concluded by affirming that nations are built through wisdom and the rule of law, not through missiles, tension, or dictatorship.