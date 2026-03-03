US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Confirms Drawdown of Diplomatic Staff in Baghdad, Erbil, and Beirut Amid Iran War

Marco Rubio confirmed the drawdown of diplomatic staff in Baghdad, Erbil, and Beirut, said 9,000 Americans have left the region since the war began, and reiterated that Washington’s objective is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Marco Rubio confirmed on Tuesday that the United States has drawn down personnel from several diplomatic missions in the Middle East, including Baghdad, Erbil, and Beirut, following escalating hostilities with Iran.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Rubio said all US personnel are accounted for after a reported drone strike near the US Consulate compound in Dubai. According to his latest update, a drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancery building, causing a fire. No injuries were reported.

Rubio stated that staffing levels at US diplomatic facilities had already been reduced in advance of the attacks.

“In the cases, for example, of Beirut, we basically drew down to bare bones, as well as in Baghdad and in Erbil and in a couple other posts as well,” he said, describing US embassies and diplomatic facilities as being under direct attack.

The Secretary of State said approximately 9,000 Americans have departed the Middle East since the beginning of the conflict. Around 1,500 to 1,600 Americans have formally requested assistance with departure.

He explained that the US government is coordinating charter flights, military transport options, expanded commercial flights, and in some cases land routes to neighboring countries.

However, evacuation efforts have been complicated by repeated airspace closures and airport disruptions.

“In many cases we’ve had planes in the air, and unfortunately the airspace gets closed and they have to turn back around,” Rubio said.

He urged Americans in the region who require assistance to register with the State Department, stressing that authorities must know their location and contact details in order to coordinate departures.

Rubio reiterated that the United States’ objectives remain unchanged: preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and dismantling what he described as its missile, drone, and naval capabilities.

He said US Central Command, in joint operations, is carrying out what he called a “systematic destruction” of Iran’s missile infrastructure, launchers, manufacturing capabilities, and naval forces.

According to Rubio, operations are “on or ahead of schedule.”

He also rejected suggestions that the United States acted solely because of Israeli decisions, stating that President Donald Trump had already determined that Iran would not be allowed to shield itself behind its ballistic missile capabilities.

“The President determined we were not going to get hit first,” Rubio said, adding that the timing of the operation was chosen to maximize the chances of success.

Addressing questions about congressional authorization, Rubio said the administration complied with the War Powers Act notification requirements within 48 hours and briefed congressional leadership.

He characterized the military action as necessary to address what he described as a direct threat to US national security and its allies.

Rubio concluded by saying that the coming hours and days would reveal an intensified scope of operations, as US forces continue their campaign against Iranian military assets.