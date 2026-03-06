IRGC Headquarters Says Over 2,000 Drones, 600 Missiles Launched Toward U.S., Israeli Targets in Ongoing Conflict

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the headquarters affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the attacks have been carried out in successive stages, reaching 20 waves of strikes so far.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters announced on Friday that more than 2,000 drones and 600 missiles have been launched toward U.S. and Israeli targets since the beginning of the current escalation.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the headquarters affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the attacks have been carried out in successive stages, reaching 20 waves of strikes so far.

According to Zolfaghari, the operations involved a large number of drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles. He also claimed that Iranian forces shot down a fighter jet and several drones belonging to the United States and Israel during the confrontations.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters functions as Iran’s top military decision-making and operational coordination center. Operating directly under the command of the country’s Supreme Leader, it is responsible for designing defense strategies, overseeing field operations, and coordinating between Iran’s regular army and the IRGC.

Unlike the similarly named construction arm involved in economic projects, the headquarters has purely military and security responsibilities and serves as a central command structure during major crises or wartime operations.

The statement comes amid a rapidly escalating conflict following a coordinated military campaign launched by U.S. and Israeli forces on Saturday, targeting multiple sites across Iran.

According to U.S. officials, the strikes were intended to weaken Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command infrastructure.

During the initial phase of the attacks, several senior Iranian officials were killed, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, significantly heightening tensions across the Middle East and raising concerns over the possibility of a wider regional conflict.