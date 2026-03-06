Airport Closures Drive Surge in Travelers Using Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing

The Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing, located in Zakho, serves as a major commercial gateway between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region. In recent days, it has also become an important route for travelers heading to other countries.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The closure of airports in the Kurdistan Region and nearby areas has forced many travelers to rely on land routes, leading to a sharp increase in traffic at the Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing.

Ali Abdullah, a resident of Erbil province, told Kurdistan24 that the calm environment and well-organized procedures at the crossing encouraged him to travel by land despite the longer journey.

“Previously, there were flights, but now people have to travel by land,” Abdullah said. “The facilities here are excellent, and we appreciate them. The Ibrahim Khalil crossing is very good, and the way they treat people is outstanding. They assist travelers, making movement very easy.”

Another traveler from Kirkuk said the airport closures in Kirkuk, Sulaimani, and Erbil have left residents with few options but to depart through the Ibrahim Khalil route in order to reach Europe.

“We, as residents of Kirkuk, are using this route because the airports are closed,” the traveler said.

Drivers operating on the route also reported a significant rise in traffic due to the airport shutdowns. Travelers from Erbil and other cities are increasingly using the crossing to continue their journeys abroad.

According to one driver, the increase in travelers is particularly notable given that the current period coincides with the month of Ramadan, when traffic would typically be lower.

The Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing, located in Zakho, serves as a major commercial gateway between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region. In recent days, it has also become an important route for travelers heading to other countries.

Transportation costs from Zakho to destinations in Turkey currently range between $25 and $150 per person, depending on the type of vehicle and the destination city.

Officials and drivers note that while approximately 100 travelers previously crossed the Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing daily, the number has now risen to more than 200. Despite ongoing regional tensions, the crossing has remained stable, contributing to the increase in travelers relying on the route.