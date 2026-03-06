UNICEF: Nearly 180 Children Killed in Iran Amid Ongoing Military Escalation

UNICEF said that among the casualties were 168 girls who were killed when a strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, on February 28, while classes were underway.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday expressed deep concern over the growing toll of the ongoing military escalation in Iran on children, reporting that approximately 180 children have been killed and many more injured.

In a statement, UNICEF said that among the casualties were 168 girls who were killed when a strike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, on February 28, while classes were underway. According to reports cited by the agency, the majority of those killed were schoolchildren aged between 7 and 12 years old.

The agency added that 12 more children were killed in attacks on other schools across five locations in Iran, bringing the reported number of child casualties to nearly 180.

“These child casualties are a stark reminder of the brutality of war and violence on children, which impacts families and communities for generations,” UNICEF said.

The organization stressed that children and schools are protected under international humanitarian law and must remain safe spaces. However, continued military strikes across the region have increasingly exposed children to violence and danger.

UNICEF also reported damage to key civilian infrastructure, noting that at least 20 schools and 10 hospitals have been damaged in Iran, disrupting children’s access to education and critical health services.

The agency urged all parties involved in the conflict to uphold their obligations under international law and ensure the protection of civilians, particularly children.

“Under international humanitarian law, the lives and wellbeing of children must always be protected,” the statement said.

UNICEF added that it is closely monitoring developments and stands ready to support humanitarian efforts assisting children and families affected by the escalating violence.