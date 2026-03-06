KRG Ministry of Natural Resources Reports Production Halt at HKN Oil Field Following Attack

The KRG Ministry of Natural Resources strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a direct assault on the economic infrastructure and resources of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Friday that a terrorist attack targeted the HKN oil field in Sarsang, Duhok province, causing damage to the facility and forcing a temporary halt in production.

According to the ministry, the attack occurred late Thursday night and was carried out by a group described as “outlaws” operating within Iraq. The assault damaged the oil field’s infrastructure, leading authorities to suspend operations at the site.

The KRG Ministry of Natural Resources strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a direct assault on the economic infrastructure and resources of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

In its statement, the ministry said responsibility for the incident lies with the party controlling the area from which the attack was launched, noting that such actions harm the Kurdistan Region and reduce revenues that benefit all of Iraq.

The ministry also called on the Federal Government of Iraq to take necessary measures to prevent further attacks targeting civilians in the Kurdistan Region, as well as its economic infrastructure, including the oil and gas sector.

Authorities have not yet provided details on casualties or the extent of the damage, and the resumption date for production at the HKN oil field has not been announced.