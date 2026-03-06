UAE Says Iran Has Launched 205 Missiles and 1,184 Drones Toward the Country, Three Killed, Most Intercepted

The UAE says Iran has launched 205 missiles and 1,184 drones toward the country since the escalation began, with most intercepted by air defenses. Three people were killed and 112 others sustained minor injuries.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense announced that Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and more than one thousand drones toward the country since the beginning of the escalation, while Emirati air defenses intercepted the vast majority of the projectiles.

On Friday, the UAE Ministry of Defense released detailed figures regarding the aerial attacks and the defensive response carried out by its forces.

According to the ministry, Emirati air defense systems intercepted nine ballistic missiles on that day alone. Out of 112 drones launched toward the country, 109 were shot down, while three drones fell inside UAE territory.

The ministry also published cumulative figures covering the entire period since the beginning of the Iranian attacks.

A total of 205 ballistic missiles were launched toward the UAE. Of those, 190 were intercepted, 13 fell into the sea, and two landed on land.

In addition, eight cruise missiles were launched and all of them were intercepted.

The ministry further reported that Iran launched 1,184 drones toward the UAE. Air defenses intercepted 1,110 of them, while 74 drones fell inside the country.

The statement also addressed the human toll of the attacks. According to the official figures, three people were killed. The victims held Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationalities.

Meanwhile, 112 others sustained minor injuries. The injured included citizens of the UAE as well as foreign nationals from Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Iran, India, and several other countries.

The UAE Ministry of Defense emphasized that its forces remain at the highest level of readiness to confront any threats and to safeguard the country’s security and sovereignty.

Despite the scale of the attacks, Emirati authorities say their air defense systems continue to neutralize the majority of missiles and drones targeting the country.