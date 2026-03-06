IRGC Announces 22nd Wave of Missile Strikes on Israel as Regional Tensions Escalate

The attack involved Khorramshahr-4, Kheibar, and Fattah missiles, which were launched toward several locations in central Israel.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that it had launched the 22nd wave of missile attacks toward Israel as part of its ongoing military campaign, Operation True Promise 4.

In a statement, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said the strikes began Friday afternoon under the slogan “Ya Hussein bin Ali.” According to the statement, the attack involved Khorramshahr-4, Kheibar, and Fattah missiles, which were launched toward several locations in central Israel.

The announcement came just hours after IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini said that new weapons and operational capabilities had been introduced during the campaign. He added that previous waves of attacks had been carried out on what he described as a “wide and effective scale.”

Naini also stated that Iran’s armed forces are prepared for a prolonged confrontation, saying military operations would continue until what he described as “aggressors” are held accountable.

The escalation follows several rounds of negotiations between Iranian and U.S. delegations held in Muscat and Geneva in recent weeks.

However, earlier on Saturday, the United States, in coordination with Israel, carried out strikes on a number of Iranian military and sensitive sites. The attacks resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian officials, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.