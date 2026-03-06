Trump Says Religious Leader Could Govern Iran If ‘Fair and Just’ and Cooperative with US and Allies

President Donald Trump told CNN he has no objection to a religious leader ruling Iran if the leader is fair, claiming US forces destroyed 25 Iranian ships and saying three candidates are being considered for Iran’s leadership.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In remarks reflecting the escalating rhetoric surrounding Iran’s leadership, US President Donald Trump said he has no objection to a religious leader governing the country—provided that leader is fair and just and maintains proper relations with the United States and its allies.

On Friday, Trump told CNN that Iran’s leadership has been significantly weakened and that Washington is now looking toward new leadership in the country.

“Iran is not the same country it was a week ago,” Trump said in a brief phone interview with CNN. “A week ago they were powerful, and now they’ve been indeed neutered.”

Trump stated that US forces had delivered a major blow to Iran’s naval capabilities, claiming that 25 Iranian ships have been destroyed.

“We’ve knocked their Navy because, you know, when you knock out the Navy, they can’t do what they wanted to be able to do,” he said. “The Navy is almost, we just hit about the 25 mark. Can you imagine that? Big ones — 25 ships are down.”

The US president also said there are three candidates being considered for Iran’s leadership, noting that he does not oppose the possibility of a religious figure assuming power.

“Well I may be yeah, I mean, it depends on who the person is. I don’t mind religious leaders. I deal with a lot of religious leaders and they are fantastic,” Trump said.

When asked whether he insists that Iran must become a democratic state, Trump rejected that condition, emphasizing instead the importance of fairness and cooperation with Washington and its partners.

“No, I’m saying there has to be a leader that’s going be fair and just. Do a great job. Treat the United States and Israel well, and treat the other countries in the Middle East — they’re all our partners,” he said.

Trump also expressed confidence that selecting a new leader in Iran would not be difficult.

“It’s gonna work very easily. It’s going to work like did in Venezuela. We have a wonderful leader there. She’s going a fantastic job. And it’s going go work like in Venezuela,” he said, referring to acting president Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump reiterated that the future leadership of Iran must maintain fair governance and constructive relations with the United States, Israel, and other partners in the Middle East.