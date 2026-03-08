Iran Reports Over 1,200 Dead Amid U.S.-Israeli Attacks, Health Infrastructure Damaged

Iranian medical officials confirmed that the death toll stands at more than 1,200, with at least 10,000 wounded, while hospitals and emergency centers face serious operational challenges due to the destruction caused by the attacks.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iranian Ministry of Health reported that more than 1,200 people have been killed and around 10,000 others wounded during the first nine days of joint U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, officials said, with hundreds of casualties among women and children.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that 200 children and 200 women were among those killed. The attacks have also significantly damaged Iran’s health infrastructure, with 25 hospitals affected and nine rendered completely non-operational, limiting the ability to provide medical care, the report said.

The Ministry added that 18 primary emergency centers and 14 ambulances were entirely destroyed during the bombardments, complicating rescue and medical assistance efforts for the wounded. Authorities emphasized that medical teams are continuing operations under difficult conditions to treat and evacuate patients.

These casualties followed a series of attacks targeting multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, and Kermanshah. Iranian officials stated that the assaults damaged fuel facilities, government buildings, and other critical infrastructure, and led to temporary rationing in some areas to manage resources safely.

In response to the attacks, Iran reported striking several positions within Israel and targeting sites described as “U.S. interests” in regional countries. The Ministry did not specify the exact locations or the extent of damage caused by these retaliatory operations.

Officials confirmed that hospitals and emergency centers that remain operational are continuing to provide medical care under security and logistical constraints. The Ministry of Health stressed that efforts are ongoing to restore services and support displaced patients and medical staff affected by the strikes.

The reported casualties and infrastructure damage highlight the impact of the ongoing conflict on civilian populations and critical services, including healthcare. Authorities are coordinating with relevant security and emergency organizations to monitor conditions and maintain essential services in affected areas.