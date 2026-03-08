King of Bahrain Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks on His Country and Allied States

Bahrain’s king condemned Iran’s attacks as unjustified and unprecedented while praising national forces for maintaining security amid rising regional tensions.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The King of Bahrain strongly condemned recent Iranian attacks targeting his country and allied states, describing them as unjustified and unprecedented.

On Sunday, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed deep concern over the wide-ranging attacks carried out by the Iran against Bahrain and several friendly nations.

In a message addressing the regional security situation, the Bahraini monarch said the attacks were “a great tragedy” and an entirely unjustified act.

He stressed that Bahrain has always pursued a peaceful policy and has never initiated aggression against any country, instead adopting a path based on cooperation and dialogue.

The king also praised the readiness and performance of the country’s armed forces and security institutions, saying their vigilance helped thwart hostile plans and protect the safety of citizens and residents.

Despite the serious security challenges facing the region, the Bahraini leader emphasized that his country would respond with wisdom and restraint, noting that Manama intends to remain a stabilizing and mediating force while honoring its commitments to the Arab world and the international community in order to safeguard regional stability.

Separately, Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran, held a phone call with Ilham Aliyev, president of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, Pezeshkian thanked Aliyev for visiting the Iranian embassy in Baku to offer condolences over the death of Ali Khamenei and a number of Iranian civilians.

Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s intention to send humanitarian assistance to Iran.

Addressing recent border tensions, the Iranian president stated that the attack targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic had no connection to Iran and stressed that a thorough investigation into the incident would be conducted.

For his part, Aliyev reiterated condolences over the deaths of Iranian civilians in recent events and emphasized the importance of conducting a comprehensive investigation into the Nakhchivan incident.