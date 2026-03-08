Larijani Congratulates Selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Larijani praised the Assembly of Experts for convening under what he described as “special circumstances,” saying the body proceeded with the leadership selection despite external pressure.

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, congratulated the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, saying the decision had thwarted what he described as attempts by Iran’s enemies to undermine the country.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Larijani made the remarks shortly after the announcement by the Assembly of Experts that Mojtaba Khamenei had been chosen as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Larijani praised the Assembly of Experts for convening under what he described as “special circumstances,” saying the body proceeded with the leadership selection despite external pressure.

“We must thank the Assembly of Experts, which, despite the current special circumstances and threats of bombing from U.S. President Donald Trump, convened and carried out the process of selecting the new Supreme Leader,” Larijani said.

He added that some of Iran’s adversaries had believed that the killing of Iran’s previous leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, would bring an end to the Islamic Republic. However, Larijani said the Assembly of Experts made a timely decision by selecting Mojtaba Khamenei from among prominent figures.

“Despite the prevailing situation, the Assembly of Experts successfully countered the enemies’ attempts,” he said.

Earlier, the Assembly of Experts announced that, in accordance with Article 108 of Iran’s constitution, it had selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and called on the Iranian people to pledge allegiance to the new leader.