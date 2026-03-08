IRGC Pledges Allegiance to Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” the statement read.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday pledged allegiance to the country’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, shortly after his appointment by the Assembly of Experts following the death of his father.

In a statement, the IRGC said it was ready to fully obey the new leader and carry out his directives.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is ready for complete obedience and self-sacrifice in carrying out the divine commands of the Guardian Jurist of the time, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” the statement read.

Iran’s clerical establishment earlier announced Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader after the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in recent strikes attributed to the United States and Israel.

The decision was made by the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for selecting the Supreme Leader. In its statement, the assembly said Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was chosen by a decisive vote and formally introduced as “the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

His appointment comes nine days after the strikes that killed Ali Khamenei, an event that has heightened tensions in the Middle East and contributed to a broader regional conflict.

The Assembly of Experts said it acted swiftly to fill the leadership vacuum, noting it “did not hesitate for a minute” in selecting a successor despite what it described as “the brutal aggression of the criminal America and the evil Zionist regime.”

Mojtaba Khamenei is widely believed to have close ties with the IRGC, one of the most powerful military and ideological institutions in Iran.