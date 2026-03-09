Tehran Accused of Failing to Honor President Pezeshkian’s Commitment Not to Target Neighbors

Saudi Arabia condemned Iranian attacks on civilian areas, airports, and oil facilities, saying they “are only a sign of Iran's insistence on threatening stability and its flagrant violation of international laws.”

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Monday condemning recent Iranian attacks on Saudi territory and the broader Gulf region, asserting that Tehran has failed to uphold pledges by its president to refrain from targeting neighboring countries. The ministry emphasized that the attacks, which included strikes on civilian areas, airports, and oil facilities, constitute violations of international law and threaten regional stability.

“The targeting of civilian areas, airports, and oil facilities is only a sign of Iran's insistence on threatening stability and its flagrant violation of international laws,” the statement said. The ministry warned that Saudi Arabia reserves the full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territorial sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

The statement specifically referenced recent remarks by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who stated publicly that Iran had no intention of attacking its neighbors. “The Iranian side did not implement that call, neither during the president's speech nor afterward; instead, it continued its attacks under baseless pretexts,” the ministry said.

Saudi officials also addressed Iranian claims that aircraft from Saudi Arabia had participated in military operations against Iran. The ministry rejected these allegations, noting that any aircraft observed in Saudi airspace were conducting routine air patrols and defending the country and regional airspace from missiles and drones launched from Iran.

The Saudi Ministry highlighted that Iran’s continued attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and other Arab and Islamic nations contribute to escalating regional tensions. The statement warned that such aggressions could have significant consequences for diplomatic and security relations in the region. “If the instability expands, Iran itself will suffer the greatest damage,” the ministry said.

The statement follows a series of escalating incidents in the region, including joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian military facilities and oil storage installations in Tehran on February 28, 2026. Iranian officials reported that the attacks resulted in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders, raising concerns across the Gulf and neighboring countries.

Saudi Arabia emphasized that protecting civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities and airports, is a priority amid the ongoing conflict. The ministry said its measures aim to secure the country’s territory and ensure the safety of its citizens in the face of cross-border attacks from Iran.

The Saudi statement also underscored that the nation considers the continuation of Iranian military operations as a violation of internationally recognized norms and laws governing state conduct. The ministry called on the Iranian government to adhere to its stated commitments and refrain from actions that could exacerbate instability in the region.

Officials stressed that Iran’s attacks were undertaken despite repeated assurances from Tehran that no offensive operations against neighboring countries would occur. The ministry rejected Iran’s justifications for the strikes, describing them as baseless pretexts.

The Saudi Ministry’s communiqué highlighted the broader regional implications of Iran’s actions, noting that such aggressions could affect relations not only with Saudi Arabia but also with GCC states and other countries in the Arab and Islamic world. The ministry emphasized that safeguarding regional security is central to its response to Iranian actions.

Saudi authorities also clarified that defensive measures in their airspace are strictly limited to protecting against threats posed by missiles and drones originating from Iran. The ministry’s statement made clear that Saudi Arabia does not engage in offensive operations against Iran from its territory.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to defending its citizens and territory while warning that continued Iranian attacks would further escalate regional tensions. It emphasized that Iran bears responsibility for the destabilizing consequences of its actions and that continued aggressions would harm Tehran itself.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ announcement is part of an ongoing diplomatic and security effort to address threats posed by Iranian military operations in the Gulf region. Officials emphasized that the country will continue to monitor developments and take measures to protect national sovereignty.

Saudi authorities maintained that they remain committed to defending both their territory and regional airspace against attacks, stressing that all measures are defensive in nature. The ministry noted that any future aggression from Iran will be met with appropriate protective actions under international law.

The statement also reinforced that Iran’s failure to implement the president’s assurances has had direct implications for regional stability, particularly for countries bordering Iran. Saudi Arabia highlighted that these developments could influence current and future diplomatic and security relations throughout the Gulf.

Saudi officials concluded by reiterating that Iran’s actions are the primary source of escalating tension and that their continuation risks broader destabilization across the region.