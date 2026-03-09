Iraqi PM Congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei, Reaffirms Iraq’s Solidarity with Iran

“We reaffirm Iraq’s solidarity and its standing alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Sudani said, adding that Baghdad supports “all constructive steps aimed at halting the conflict.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his selection as the new supreme leader of Iran, while reiterating Baghdad’s solidarity with Tehran and urging steps to prevent further escalation across the region.

In a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office, Sudani extended his congratulations to Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

The Iraqi premier also renewed his condolences over the death of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and others who were killed alongside him, expressing sympathy to their families and to the Iranian people.

“We express our confidence in the ability of the new leadership in the Islamic Republic of Iran to manage this sensitive phase and to strengthen the unity of the Iranian people in confronting current challenges,” Sudani said in the statement.

Sudani emphasized Iraq’s continued support for Iran during the current period of regional tensions, stressing Baghdad’s position in favor of stability and dialogue.

“We reaffirm Iraq’s solidarity and its standing alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said, adding that Baghdad supports “all constructive steps aimed at halting the conflict.”

The Iraqi prime minister also rejected military actions that violate national sovereignty, calling for efforts that preserve stability and security across the Middle East.

He said such steps should help safeguard the stability of countries in the region and ensure the safety and security of their peoples.

Sudani’s remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions across the Middle East following recent escalations involving Iran and its adversaries.

Regional leaders have increasingly called for diplomatic engagement and restraint to prevent the conflict from expanding further and destabilizing neighboring states.

Baghdad has repeatedly emphasized its preference for de-escalation and dialogue, seeking to balance its relationships with regional powers while avoiding being drawn into broader confrontations.