UAE Condemns Drone Attack Targeting Its Consulate in Kurdistan Region

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said early Tuesday that its consulate general in the Kurdistan Region was targeted in a drone attack, causing material damage but no casualties.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as “a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability.”

The ministry stressed that targeting diplomatic missions is unacceptable, stating that “attacking diplomatic missions and their premises constitutes a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws.”

The statement did not specify where the drone had been launched from.

The UAE also called on local authorities in the Kurdistan Region to investigate the incident and determine those responsible.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region following recent military escalations across the Middle East.