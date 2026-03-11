Erdoğan Warns Middle East War Must Be Stopped Before It Engulfs Region

Turkish leader warns continued conflict will deepen humanitarian and economic costs

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday called for an end to the escalating war across the Middle East, warning that the conflict could engulf the entire region and inflict severe damage on the global economy if it continues.

“This war must be stopped before it becomes bigger and completely engulfs the region in flames,” Erdoğan said, describing the Middle East as “once again enveloped in a smell of blood and gunpowder.”

The Turkish leader stressed that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward, saying the conflict could still be resolved if negotiations are allowed to proceed.

“If diplomacy is given a chance, this is entirely possible,” he said.

His remarks came a day after Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, dismissed the possibility of negotiations with Washington, saying Tehran had “a very bitter experience of talking with Americans.”

The conflict erupted following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran across the Middle East. The fighting has caused significant casualties, displacement, and widespread destruction while sending shockwaves through global energy markets and driving oil prices higher.

Erdoğan warned that continued fighting would further escalate the human and economic toll.

“If this senseless, lawless, and irregular war continues, there will be more loss of life and property, and the cost to the global economy will increase even further,” he said, adding that Türkiye is actively pursuing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Despite the widening regional confrontation, Türkiye has largely avoided direct impact from the hostilities. According to officials, NATO air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles in Turkish airspace over five days, preventing potential damage.