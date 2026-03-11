Kurdistan PM Barzani, KIU Leader Stress Political Unity and Regional Stability

Talks highlight the need to reactivate the Kurdistan Parliament and form a new KRG cabinet

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Salahaddin Bahadin, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), to discuss the political situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the broader region.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on current developments and emphasized the importance of solidarity and unity among Kurdistan’s political forces and parties to safeguard the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region.

Both leaders stressed that political cooperation is essential to preserving peace and ensuring stability across the region, reiterating that the Kurdistan Region will continue to serve as a factor for peace and stability in the Middle East.

The discussions also addressed domestic political priorities, including the importance of reactivating the Kurdistan Parliament and moving forward with the formation of a new cabinet for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Officials said advancing these steps would help strengthen governance and support ongoing efforts to maintain stability in the Kurdistan Region amid broader regional challenges.