Macron Urges Restraint, Calls for Protection of Civilians Amid Lebanon-Israel Tensions

11 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for the protection of civilians and respect for international law as tensions continue between Israel and Lebanon.

In a statement posted on X, Macron said that respecting international law requires safeguarding civilian populations, expressing grave concern over the plight of hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Lebanon.

He said France is currently delivering 60 tons of emergency aid to those affected, with support from the CMA CGM Foundation. The assistance is being provided in addition to ongoing aid efforts coordinated with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations operating on the ground.

Macron also called on Hezbollah to halt its attacks from Lebanon against Israel and to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

At the same time, he urged Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and exercise restraint.

“Israelis and Lebanese have the same right to live in peace and security,” Macron said.

He noted that this principle underpins the continued commitment of the French Armed Forces within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, where France has maintained a presence since 1978.

Macron added that France remains “reliable and loyal to its friends.”

His remarks came after intense Israeli air raids across southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), following major escalations and renewed Hezbollah rocket fire. Over 500,000 people have been displaced, with significant damage reported to infrastructure and financial institutions.

The latest wave of attacks followed the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which prompted Hezbollah to resume cross-border attacks on March 2, further intensifying the conflict in the region.