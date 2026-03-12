World Health Organization Documents 18 Attacks on Healthcare Facilities in Iran Since Feb. 28

The World Health Organization reported 18 attacks on healthcare facilities in Iran since the war began on Feb. 28, warning that such strikes threaten patients, medical staff, and essential health services.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The World Health Organization said it has recorded multiple attacks on healthcare facilities in Iran since the start of the war late last month, warning that such strikes endanger patients and medical personnel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that since the outbreak of fighting on Feb. 28, 2026, it has documented 18 attacks targeting healthcare facilities in Iran.

According to a report published on the organization’s official website on Wednesday, March 11, the attacks were carried out during strikes by the United States and Israel on medical centers and related health infrastructure in Iran.

The WHO said the incidents resulted in the deaths of eight healthcare workers.

The organization stressed that targeting medical facilities places the lives of patients and health workers at serious risk and deprives communities of essential healthcare services at a time when access to treatment and medicine is urgently needed.

The report also noted that during the same period, 25 attacks were recorded against healthcare facilities in Lebanon.

Those attacks resulted in 16 deaths and 29 injuries, according to the organization.

The World Health Organization emphasized that attacks on healthcare facilities represent a clear violation of international humanitarian law and called on all parties involved in the conflict to respect the sanctity of medical institutions and protect healthcare workers and patients during armed confrontations.

The report comes as regional tensions continue to escalate. Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched the 40th wave of attacks as part of Operation “True Promise 4,” using advanced ballistic missiles including Fattah, Qadr, Emad, and Kheibar Shekan.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted locations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, as well as US military facilities in the region, including Azraq base in Jordan and Al-Kharj base in Saudi Arabia.