Iran Parliament Speaker Demands Full Commitment to Upcoming Agreement

Iran's parliament speaker said there is no alternative to fully implementing commitments under an anticipated agreement, as Tehran signals growing optimism about ongoing negotiations.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As expectations continue to build around a possible agreement involving Iran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf stressed on Friday that any future deal must be implemented in full and without justification for delays or violations.

In a message published on his official X account on Friday, Qalibaf emphasized the importance of honoring commitments made under any forthcoming agreement.

"The promises that have been made must be preserved and implemented — without excuses and without justification," Qalibaf wrote.

The Iranian parliament speaker said there is no alternative path regarding the anticipated agreement and stressed that all parties must remain fully committed to their obligations.

Qalibaf also suggested that the outcome of any agreement would ultimately depend on whether commitments are respected, stating that parties would reap the consequences of the choices they make.

Qalibaf's remarks came only hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a memorandum of understanding with the United States is closer than ever to completion.

In a post on X, Araghchi urged the media to avoid speculation regarding the contents of the proposed agreement until the process is finalized.

The Iranian foreign minister said all details would be shared publicly at the appropriate time, in line with what he described as a responsible and transparent approach.

Araghchi also emphasized that the memorandum has reached its closest point yet to completion, signaling continued momentum in the ongoing diplomatic process.

The latest comments from senior Iranian officials come as discussions surrounding a possible agreement continue to attract significant regional and international attention.

While no final details have been publicly released, Iranian officials have repeatedly called for patience and caution regarding reports about the content of the anticipated memorandum.