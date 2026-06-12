Pakistan Says Final Text of Historic U.S.-Iran Peace Agreement Has Been Reached

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the final draft has been completed under Islamabad's mediation, while President Donald Trump said a comprehensive agreement could be signed within days.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Momentum toward a potential breakthrough in U.S.-Iran relations accelerated on Friday as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Washington and Tehran have reached the final text of a historic peace agreement brokered by Islamabad, while U.S. President Donald Trump said the deal could be signed as early as Monday.

In a post on X, Sharif said Pakistan's mediation efforts had reached their final stages despite what he described as coordinated attempts to undermine the process.

The Pakistani premier said Islamabad is fully aware of ongoing disinformation campaigns conducted by unnamed parties seeking to derail the diplomatic initiative, but stressed that the parties involved have already completed the final text of the peace process.

Sharif added that Pakistan is now coordinating closely with both Washington and Tehran to determine the next procedural steps.

"Peace has never been closer than it is now," he said.

Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal. Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 12, 2026

Trump predicts agreement within days

The Pakistani announcement came shortly after Trump expressed optimism about the negotiations, saying he expects the comprehensive agreement with Iran to be finalized within days.

In a telephone interview with Axios on Friday, Trump said he still expects the agreement to be signed in the coming days, possibly in the middle of next week or as early as Monday.

The U.S. president also described a recent social media post by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as "very positive."

Trump said he had asked Iranian officials to publicly clarify reports circulating in Iranian state media regarding the contents of the agreement, arguing that those reports do not accurately reflect the negotiated terms.

"I asked the Iranians to issue a public clarification regarding reports published in their state media about the details of the agreement because that information is not accurate," Trump said.

His remarks marked a notably more optimistic tone after earlier tensions in which he had threatened military action before later announcing that planned strikes had been halted.

White House outlines strict conditions

Despite the positive signals, the White House continued to emphasize that any agreement would require substantial Iranian concessions before economic benefits are granted.

A senior White House official told Fox News that Iran had agreed in principle to a performance-based framework under which sanctions relief and access to frozen assets would only come after Tehran fulfills its obligations.

According to the official, Iran's nuclear materials would be destroyed and removed, its nuclear program dismantled, and no funds would be released until compliance is verified.

The official also said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open and that Iran would commit to ending support for terrorist groups.

Araghchi urges media restraint

Earlier Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the proposed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding had "never been closer" to completion.

In a post on X, Araghchi urged media organizations to avoid speculation regarding the contents of the agreement until the process is finalized.

"Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content," he wrote.

He added that all details would be shared publicly once the process is completed.

Trump later reposted Araghchi's message on Truth Social, a move widely interpreted as a sign that diplomatic channels remain active despite ongoing disagreements over the public presentation of the negotiations.

Vance rejects reports of immediate payments

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance also pushed back against reports suggesting Iran would receive immediate financial benefits under the proposed agreement.

"The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," Vance wrote on X.

He said economic benefits would only follow verified Iranian compliance and argued that the framework prioritizes the security interests of the United States and its allies.

"If the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region," he said.

Final stage of negotiations

The latest statements from Islamabad, Washington and Tehran suggest negotiations have entered their most advanced phase yet.

While Pakistan now says the final text has been completed and Trump predicts a signing within days, officials on both sides continue to stress that implementation details and compliance mechanisms remain central to the agreement.

The negotiations remain focused on Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, regional security arrangements and the future of the Strait of Hormuz, placing the talks among the most consequential diplomatic efforts currently underway in the Middle East.